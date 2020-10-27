I’m A Celeb 2020 Highest & Lowest Earners Revealed

Who is getting paid the most for I'm A Celeb 2020 and who is getting paid the least? Let's take a look... Picture: instagram

I’m A Celeb 2020’s highest and lowest earners have been revealed. Here's a look at who is getting paid the most and who is getting paid the least...

I’m A Celeb will reportedly star Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard, TV presenter Vernon Kay and ex TOWIE star Dan Osborne, who are all rumoured to be on the line-up this year, but how much are they getting paid? Who is getting paid the most and who is getting paid the least?

Vernon Kay is reportedly being paid the most to appear on I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: PA images

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest earners…

Who is getting paid the most for I’m A Celeb 2020?

Vernon Kay is reportedly being paid the highest amount.

The TV presenter, who is the husband of Tess Daley, is reportedly receiving £150k for his stint on the iconic ITV show.

Who is getting paid the least for I’m A Celeb 2020?

Ex-Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, who is the brother of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, is reportedly being paid the lowest amount to appear on the show which is £50,000.

What got paid the most on I’m A Celeb 2019?

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly took home the biggest pay check last year, with a staggering £500,000 fee.

How much did Jacqueline Jossa get paid for I’m A Celeb 2019?

Jacqueline Jossa, who was crowned Queen of The Jungle last year, was reportedly paid £75,000 to appear.

