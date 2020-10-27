I’m A Celeb 2020 Highest & Lowest Earners Revealed

27 October 2020, 10:49

Who is getting paid the most for I'm A Celeb 2020 and who is getting paid the least? Let's take a look...
Who is getting paid the most for I'm A Celeb 2020 and who is getting paid the least? Let's take a look...

I’m A Celeb 2020’s highest and lowest earners have been revealed. Here's a look at who is getting paid the most and who is getting paid the least...

I’m A Celeb will reportedly star Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard, TV presenter Vernon Kay and ex TOWIE star Dan Osborne, who are all rumoured to be on the line-up this year, but how much are they getting paid? Who is getting paid the most and who is getting paid the least?

'I'm A Celebrity' Castle 'Floods' As Contestants Warned About Severe Conditions Of UK Series

Vernon Kay is reportedly being paid the most to appear on I'm A Celeb 2020.
Vernon Kay is reportedly being paid the most to appear on I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: PA images

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest earners…

Who is getting paid the most for I’m A Celeb 2020?

Vernon Kay is reportedly being paid the highest amount.

The TV presenter, who is the husband of Tess Daley, is reportedly receiving £150k for his stint on the iconic ITV show.

Who is getting paid the least for I’m A Celeb 2020?

Ex-Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, who is the brother of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, is reportedly being paid the lowest amount to appear on the show which is £50,000.

What got paid the most on I’m A Celeb 2019?

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly took home the biggest pay check last year, with a staggering £500,000 fee.

How much did Jacqueline Jossa get paid for I’m A Celeb 2019?

Jacqueline Jossa, who was crowned Queen of The Jungle last year, was reportedly paid £75,000 to appear.

