How Did Anne-Marie Become Famous? A Look Back At Her Career So Far

Anne-Marie had quite the journey to becoming the famous pop star we know now. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Ciao Adios’ singer is quite the success story from her West End debut to her rise to chart success with Clean Bandit - here’s a look back at Anne-Marie’s career and how she come so famous.

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie has one of the most impressive music CVs we’ve seen in a LONG time, from her debut second album, collaborations with Little Mix and Niall Horan and even a role as a judge on The Voice - is there anything this singer can’t do?

But as one of the biggest pop star’s in the UK right now, we take a look back at the ‘Rockabye’ singer’s career so far which explains exactly how she become so famous and such a huge household fave.

From Anne-Marie’s first big West End role, to touring with Rudimental and now getting ready to go on her ‘Dysfunctional’ tour - here’s all the important milestones you should know about her rise to stardom.

Anne-Marie Tattoo Guide: The Meaning Behind Her Body Ink Revealed

Meet Anne-Marie’s Family: Sister, Mum And Dad Relationship Details Revealed

Be prepared to be impressed:

Anne-Marie began her rise to stardom in the West End when she was just six years old. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s first big job: A West End child star

Never destined for a simple life, Anne-Marie hit the West End stage at just six years old after bagging a role in Les Misérables. Aged 12, she starred in her second production, Whistle Down the Wind.

2013: Anne-Marie’s first music move

Following her acting roles, Anne-Marie took her initial step into music and made a demo tape called ‘Summer Girl’. The 30 year old achieved a few gigs before eventually Rudimental signed her up as a backing singer.

2014: Anne-Marie goes on tour with Rudimental

It was her first big music gig and Anne-Marie couldn’t have been in better company. Featuring on Rudimental’s album, she even got to go on tour with them for two years. And did we mention, she got to play Glastonbury with them too?!

Anne-Marie landed a singing gig with Rudimental who she toured with for two years. Picture: Alamy

2016: Anne-Marie hits the charts

This was the big turning point for the girl from East Tilbury. Having just released her first single, ‘Do It Right’, Anne-Marie went on to lend her fab vocals to Clean Bandit and Sean Paul’s ‘Rockabye’.

The single spent nine weeks at the top of the charts and of course, propelled Anne-Marie’s career.

2018: Anne-Marie’s first album

Following her successful singles such as ‘Ciao Adios’, in 2018 Anne-Marie released her first album ‘Speak Your Mind’.

It was around this time she also worked with Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, James Arthur.

2020: Anne-Marie takes over YouTube

Not content with just dominating the charts, Anne-Marie also made a YouTube documentary, How To Be Anne-Marie. It was a reflection of her year under the Coronavirus lockdown, a trip down memory lane and of course, a few of her celeb pals like Little Mix.

2021: Anne-Marie takes a seat on The Voice

Taking over from Meghan Trainor, Niall Horan’s pal landed a coach role on The Voice alongside Olly Murs, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones - who she also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with.

It's believed she will be back to coach and guide in 2022 too!

2021: Anne-Marie drops second album

It was the moment all her fans were waiting for - a second album!

Labelled ‘Therapy’, Anne-Marie released the collection of hits in summer 2021 as she also confirmed she will be going on her ‘Dysfunctional’ tour in 2022.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital