How Did Anne-Marie Become Famous? A Look Back At Her Career So Far

23 January 2022, 20:12

Anne-Marie had quite the journey to becoming the famous pop star we know now
Anne-Marie had quite the journey to becoming the famous pop star we know now. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Ciao Adios’ singer is quite the success story from her West End debut to her rise to chart success with Clean Bandit - here’s a look back at Anne-Marie’s career and how she come so famous.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie has one of the most impressive music CVs we’ve seen in a LONG time, from her debut second album, collaborations with Little Mix and Niall Horan and even a role as a judge on The Voice - is there anything this singer can’t do?

But as one of the biggest pop star’s in the UK right now, we take a look back at the ‘Rockabye’ singer’s career so far which explains exactly how she become so famous and such a huge household fave.

From Anne-Marie’s first big West End role, to touring with Rudimental and now getting ready to go on her ‘Dysfunctional’ tour - here’s all the important milestones you should know about her rise to stardom.

Anne-Marie Tattoo Guide: The Meaning Behind Her Body Ink Revealed

Meet Anne-Marie’s Family: Sister, Mum And Dad Relationship Details Revealed

Be prepared to be impressed:

Anne-Marie began her rise to stardom in the West End when she was just six years old
Anne-Marie began her rise to stardom in the West End when she was just six years old. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s first big job: A West End child star

Never destined for a simple life, Anne-Marie hit the West End stage at just six years old after bagging a role in Les Misérables. Aged 12, she starred in her second production, Whistle Down the Wind.

2013: Anne-Marie’s first music move

Following her acting roles, Anne-Marie took her initial step into music and made a demo tape called ‘Summer Girl’. The 30 year old achieved a few gigs before eventually Rudimental signed her up as a backing singer.

2014: Anne-Marie goes on tour with Rudimental

It was her first big music gig and Anne-Marie couldn’t have been in better company. Featuring on Rudimental’s album, she even got to go on tour with them for two years. And did we mention, she got to play Glastonbury with them too?!

Anne-Marie landed a singing gig with Rudimental who she toured with for two years
Anne-Marie landed a singing gig with Rudimental who she toured with for two years. Picture: Alamy

2016: Anne-Marie hits the charts

This was the big turning point for the girl from East Tilbury. Having just released her first single, ‘Do It Right’, Anne-Marie went on to lend her fab vocals to Clean Bandit and Sean Paul’s ‘Rockabye’.

The single spent nine weeks at the top of the charts and of course, propelled Anne-Marie’s career.

2018: Anne-Marie’s first album

Following her successful singles such as ‘Ciao Adios’, in 2018 Anne-Marie released her first album ‘Speak Your Mind’.

It was around this time she also worked with Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, James Arthur.

2020: Anne-Marie takes over YouTube

Not content with just dominating the charts, Anne-Marie also made a YouTube documentary, How To Be Anne-Marie. It was a reflection of her year under the Coronavirus lockdown, a trip down memory lane and of course, a few of her celeb pals like Little Mix.

2021: Anne-Marie takes a seat on The Voice

Taking over from Meghan Trainor, Niall Horan’s pal landed a coach role on The Voice alongside Olly Murs, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones - who she also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with.

It's believed she will be back to coach and guide in 2022 too!

2021: Anne-Marie drops second album

It was the moment all her fans were waiting for - a second album!

Labelled ‘Therapy’, Anne-Marie released the collection of hits in summer 2021 as she also confirmed she will be going on her ‘Dysfunctional’ tour in 2022.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Anne-Marie is bringing her 'Dysfunctional' tour to the UK and Ireland in May 2022

Anne-Marie Dysfunctional Tour 2022: Set List, Support Acts, Videos And Pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Welcomed Their First Baby

Fans think she has a celeb lookalike

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Georgia From Too Hot To Handle

Everything you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast including their jobs and Instagram

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 3

The ultimate hangover cure has made its way onto TikTok

This TikTok Star Has Mastered The Ultimate Hangover Cure

Exclusive
Olly Alexander joined Capital Breakfast

Olly Alexander Addresses 'Being Too Sexy' For TV

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star