Anne-Marie Dysfunctional Tour 2022: Set List, Support Acts, Videos And Pictures

22 January 2022, 16:12

Anne-Marie is bringing her 'Dysfunctional' tour to the UK and Ireland in May 2022
Anne-Marie is bringing her 'Dysfunctional' tour to the UK and Ireland in May 2022. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

The ‘2002’ singer is soon to go on tour with a set of May dates - here’s everything you need to know, including who her support acts are and a potential set list.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie is the artist who just keeps on giving, as not only has she provided fans with top songs, a hit second album and many popular collaborations including one with Niall Horan, she’s also about to go on tour.

Performing live on stage on a collection of dates in 2022, the ‘Ciao Adios’ singer will be bringing her fans together and performing her best hits that will be sure to have you up on your feet all night.

Called ‘Dysfunctional’, here’s everything you need to know about 30 year old Anne-Marie’s upcoming tour from the potential set list, rumoured support artists and those all important dates.

Anne-Marie will be performing her best known songs including from her album 'Therapy'
Anne-Marie will be performing her best known songs including from her album 'Therapy'. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

When is Anne-Marie going on tour?

Anne-Marie released five tour dates for early May 2022. Niall Horan and Little Mix’s pal will be taking to different stages across the country making sure all her fans get the opportunity to see her live.

Her tour dates are:

May 3 - Dublin, Ireland

May 6 - Glasgow

May 7 - Cardiff

May 9 - Leeds

May 11 - London SSE Arena, Wembley

Anne-Marie is sure to bring the biggest and best set list for her fans on stage
Anne-Marie is sure to bring the biggest and best set list for her fans on stage. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

What’s Anne-Marie’s ‘Dysfunctional’ set list?

At the moment, the set list has yet to be confirmed but you can count on the fact she’ll be singing her top hits.

These include ‘Ciao Adios’, ‘2002’, ‘Rockabye’ and ‘Birthday’.

It’s also expected she’ll sing some of her popular collaborations including Niall Horan’s ‘Our Song’ and ‘Kiss My’ with Little Mix.

Who is Anne-Marie’s support artist on the ‘Dysfunctional’ tour?

A top secret for Anne-Marie and her tour gang, there isn't currently any confirmation of a support act for her tour. You can be sure it will be an artist worthwhile though!

Anne-Marie ‘Dysfunctional’ tour photos and videos

As of yet, the former West End star hasn't teased any behind-the-scenes snaps and videos from her tour preparation.

As soon as she does, we’ll be the first to let you know.

