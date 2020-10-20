Anne-Marie's YouTube Documentary: Release Date & Celebrity Guests Including Little Mix

Anne-Marie is releasing a YouTube documentary. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram / Getty

Anne-Marie is giving fans a close look at her life away from the spotlight in a new YouTube documentary, and Little Mix will feature in the film.

Anne-Marie is among the many stars in upcoming YouTube Original documentaries, where fans will gain an insight into her personal life and time away from the limelight.

The ‘Perfect to Me’ singer let the cameras follow her as she emerged from the national coronavirus lockdown earlier this year as she contemplates how 2020 should have been.

She’ll also chat to friends and fellow celebrities, including Little Mix, about the pressures of fame.

When is Anne-Marie’s YouTube documentary release date?

Anne-Marie is giving fans a closer look at her life away from the spotlight. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Anne-Marie’s documentary with Youtube Originals, How to be Anne-Marie, will be released on 12 November.

So there's not long to wait!

What is Anne-Marie’s YouTube documentary about?

Anne-Marie will chat to Little Mix in her documentary. Picture: Getty

How to be Anne-Marie will focus on the singer’s life after lockdown as she adjusted, like the rest of us, to this bizarre new world.

She will visit old school friends and open up on the “secret turmoil she faced during her teens.”

Anne-Marie will also be seen catching up with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall for advice on living life in the spotlight.

“I let YouTube into my life over the past few months and I can’t wait for you to see the finished film," she explained in a statement. "I always try to be open and honest with my fans and what really excites me about this collaboration is that it’s an unfiltered look into my life; from writing and recording to downtime with my friends and family."

The pop sensation has a huge following on social media and fans can’t wait to get more of a personal insight into the life of one of their favourite artists.

