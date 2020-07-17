Exclusive

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

The 'To Be Young' singer told herself to worry less about what other people may be thinking about her.

In her recent collaboration with Doja Cat, 'To Be Young', Anne-Marie sings falling in love and breaking the rules.

Whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the '2002' singer shared what advice she'd give her younger self.

> Anne-Marie Has Opened Up About Her Experience With Anxiety

Anne-Marie joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

The 29-year-old said "Worry less about what other people might be thinking. I feel like you should care about people, but you shouldn't care about what they're thinking.

"I always used to just make up in my head 'they don't like my outfit; they're looking at me because of this', and it was so stressful.

"It really took away the fun of just being free, so I would definitely go back and tell myself that," said Anne-Marie.

'To Be Young', which is set to be the third single from her highly-anticipated second studio album, follows the likes of 'BIRTHDAY' and 'Her'.

This is just one of the many features Doja Cat has done recently; after Nicki Minaj remixed her chart-topping 'Say So', and Doja then collaborated with The Weeknd on a remix of 'In Your Eyes'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Anne-Marie News And Gossip