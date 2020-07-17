WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts
17 July 2020, 08:14
The 'To Be Young' singer told herself to worry less about what other people may be thinking about her.
In her recent collaboration with Doja Cat, 'To Be Young', Anne-Marie sings falling in love and breaking the rules.
Whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the '2002' singer shared what advice she'd give her younger self.
The 29-year-old said "Worry less about what other people might be thinking. I feel like you should care about people, but you shouldn't care about what they're thinking.
"I always used to just make up in my head 'they don't like my outfit; they're looking at me because of this', and it was so stressful.
"It really took away the fun of just being free, so I would definitely go back and tell myself that," said Anne-Marie.
'To Be Young', which is set to be the third single from her highly-anticipated second studio album, follows the likes of 'BIRTHDAY' and 'Her'.
This is just one of the many features Doja Cat has done recently; after Nicki Minaj remixed her chart-topping 'Say So', and Doja then collaborated with The Weeknd on a remix of 'In Your Eyes'.
