Harry Styles Fans Are Screaming At Timothee Chalamet’s Impression Of The 'Watermelon Sugar' Singer

Harry Styles fans loved Timothee Chalamet's impression. Picture: PA/SNL

Harry Styles fans are screaming at Timothee Chalamet’s impression of the ‘Sweet Creature’ singer.

Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet are two of our favourite men in the business. So when we heard Timothee had done an impression of the One Direction singer on Saturday Night Live, we rushed to check it out… and we were not disappointed!

In the skit, Chalamet’s Harry was interviewed by the legendary singer Dionna Warwick (played by comedian Ego Nwodim) while wearing high-waisted trousers, a knitted jumper and an oversized collar.

An Ode To Harry Styles' Iconic Denim Two-Piece From His Jingle Bell Ball 2019 Performance

Timothee Chalamet dressed exactly like Harry Styles for the SNL skit. Picture: SNL

Speaking in Harry’s iconic Northern accent, he said: "Miss Warwick, you’re a legend. I can’t believe it, I’m such a massive fan.”

He added: “I’m Harry Styles. I’m a singer. Sort of a sensual fashion man. You could say I do it for everyone.”

He then winked at the camera, sending fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

One wrote: “Timothee Chalamet’s Harry Styles impression is the only gift I need this year. It’s a work of art.”

Another added: “Timothee Chalamet acting as Harry Styles is everything I needed.”

Now we just need them to host an episode together!

Harry has made a string of iconic appearances on the programme and performed some of his biggest tracks such as ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

He made his debut back in 2012 alongside the rest of the One Direction boys and then returned with Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan to perform ‘Night Changes’.

And who could forget his incredible Mick Jagger impersonation from 2018?!

