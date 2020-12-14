Harry Styles Fans Are Screaming At Timothee Chalamet’s Impression Of The 'Watermelon Sugar' Singer

14 December 2020, 12:27

Harry Styles fans loved Timothee Chalamet's impression.
Harry Styles fans loved Timothee Chalamet's impression. Picture: PA/SNL

Harry Styles fans are screaming at Timothee Chalamet’s impression of the ‘Sweet Creature’ singer.

Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet are two of our favourite men in the business. So when we heard Timothee had done an impression of the One Direction singer on Saturday Night Live, we rushed to check it out… and we were not disappointed!

In the skit, Chalamet’s Harry was interviewed by the legendary singer Dionna Warwick (played by comedian Ego Nwodim) while wearing high-waisted trousers, a knitted jumper and an oversized collar.

An Ode To Harry Styles' Iconic Denim Two-Piece From His Jingle Bell Ball 2019 Performance

Timothee Chalamet dressed exactly like Harry Styles for the SNL skit.
Timothee Chalamet dressed exactly like Harry Styles for the SNL skit. Picture: SNL

Speaking in Harry’s iconic Northern accent, he said: "Miss Warwick, you’re a legend. I can’t believe it, I’m such a massive fan.”

He added: “I’m Harry Styles. I’m a singer. Sort of a sensual fashion man. You could say I do it for everyone.”

He then winked at the camera, sending fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

One wrote: “Timothee Chalamet’s Harry Styles impression is the only gift I need this year. It’s a work of art.”

Another added: “Timothee Chalamet acting as Harry Styles is everything I needed.”

Now we just need them to host an episode together!

Harry has made a string of iconic appearances on the programme and performed some of his biggest tracks such as ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

He made his debut back in 2012 alongside the rest of the One Direction boys and then returned with Liam PayneZayn MalikLouis Tomlinson and Niall Horan to perform ‘Night Changes’.

And who could forget his incredible Mick Jagger impersonation from 2018?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

Harry Styles fell in love with acting during Dunkirk

Harry Styles’ Role In Dunkirk That Kickstarted His Passion For Acting

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir in bid for Christmas number 1

Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Rendition In Christmas Number One Race

Fans are asking 'is Taylor Swift married?'

Is Taylor Swift Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

What is Harry Styles' middle name?

Harry Styles’ Middle Name Revealed

Harry Styles has established himself as a true fashion icon

Harry Styles’ Worst Outfits Don't Exist – A Ranking Of His Top 10 Looks

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is