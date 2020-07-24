Harry Styles Admitted One Direction ‘Wouldn’t Work Without One Of Us’ In Never-Before Published 2012 Interview

Harry Styles said that each of the boys had their own 'role' in One Direction. Picture: PA

An old One Direction interview from eight years ago has been released, where Harry Styles and Niall Horan sat down and talked about their careers.

A throwback One Direction interview with Rolling Stone has just been published for the first time ever!

The chat happened back in 2012, however, the writer admitted that it was never released as it was ‘intended for a Rolling Stone cover story that never ran’.

In the interview, Harry Styles and Niall Horan sat down to talk about all things music and their careers so far, which only would’ve been two years into it at the time!

However, during the lengthy chat, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star revealed that the band ‘wouldn’t work’ if one of them left.

Zayn Malik quit One Direction in 2015. Picture: PA

Directioners will know that this is super controversial as Zayn Malik ended up leaving the band three years later, in 2015, just a year before Harry, Niall, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne decided to take a hiatus.

In the interview, the boys were asked about how they worked as a group, with Harry saying: "I think we find it important that people get to know all of our individual personalities.”

Niall added: "I think that’s what’s good about it: People see us as individuals as well as a band. We all have our own personality and we all give something to a band.

"Previous bands, they go around and can never explain themselves, they can explain the band. But as individuals, what we bring to the band and stuff.”

One Direction carried on as a four for another year. Picture: PA

Harry then went on to say: "We all know that we all have our roles, and we all know that without one of us, it wouldn’t work.”

The boys had a successful year of music after Zayn left the band, however, made the decision to ‘take a break’, before all embarking on solo careers afterwards, with fans’ hoping that they’d get back together one day.

People all over the world were celebrating a decade of 1D on July 23 as it was their 10-year anniversary, and Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam all took to social media to share heartfelt messages about their bandmates.

