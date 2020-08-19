Harry Styles Movies: All The Films, TV Shows & Documentaries He’s Starred In

19 August 2020, 17:13 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 17:25

Harry Styles has starred in a number of TV roles
Harry Styles has starred in a number of TV roles. Picture: PA/Nickelodeon/NBC/ITV

Harry Styles is reportedly set to star in an upcoming movie alongside Brad Pitt, but what other films and TV shows has he been in?

Harry Styles is an all-round superstar and musical talents aside, he’s earned his own actor title after having his fair share of on-screen appearances.

Following the news that the One Direction star is reportedly set to appear in a new movie alongside Brad Pitt, fans have praised the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer for his long list of achievements in the creative industry.

But what other films, TV shows and documentaries has Harry been in? Let’s take a look.

What movies has Harry Styles been in?

Harry’s first movie role was as Alex in the 2017 war film, Dunkirk.

The movie was based on the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II and starred some huge names such as Tom Hardy and Kenneth Branagh.

The ‘Adore You’ singer’s alleged upcoming movie is set to be called Faster, Cheaper, Better, according to Latin American and Europe movie distributor, Vértice Cine.

The synopsis explains the plot as a film which 'deals with the great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry’.

We’ll keep you posted with more details once we know the low-down!

Harry Styles was in Dunkirk
Harry Styles was in Dunkirk. Picture: Warner

What TV shows has Harry Styles been in?

Quite obviously, the first show Harry ever appeared on was the X Factor, back in 2010, which is when he kicked off his career and he met his then-bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

The 1D boys went on to come in third place of the ITV talent show.

Hazza also made an appearance in a 2012 iCarly episode alongside his former bandmates, in an episode called ‘iGo One Direction’, where he played himself.

To top it all off, the 25-year-old has also appeared on a number of chat shows, including The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he was a guest host, as well as reprising his host duties on Saturday Night Live!

One Direction appeared in an episode of iCarly
One Direction appeared in an episode of iCarly. Picture: Twitter

What documentaries has Harry styles been in?

All Directioners will remember the iconic documentary based on the boys, One Direction: This Is Us, which came out in 2013.

They also had a concert film titled One Direction: Where We Are - The Concert Film, which goes without saying that Haz got a serious amount of airtime on.

Not to forget, all of the music videos he’s blessed fans with!

