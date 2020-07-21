One Direction's Iconic iCarly Appearance In 2012 Is Making Everyone Nostalgic

21 July 2020, 14:13

One Direction's 2012 iCarly appearance is making us nostalgic
One Direction's 2012 iCarly appearance is making us nostalgic. Picture: iCarly Nickelodeon/ YouTube

Back in 2012 the One Direction boys starred on an episode of iCarly, performing 'What Makes You Beautiful' and watching it back we're remembering all these forgotten gems from them.

One Direction's ten year anniversary is almost here, and here at Capital we've been getting seriously nostalgic looking back at some of the best moments from the past decade, one of them being the band's cameo on Nickelodeon's iCarly.

One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Said He Missed Zayn Malik On Stage

The boys, fresh from the release of their first single after The X Factor, performed 'What Makes You Beautiful' in the iconic iCarly loft.

They also got stuck into some acting in the show, with Zayn getting kidnapped by Sam (Jennett McCurdy) at the end of their performance and Harry becoming unwell with 'jungle worms' after sipping from Carly (Miranda Cosgrove's) water bottle.

As the ten year anniversary of Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn arrives, we, and all of their millions of fans have been re-living some of their most special moments, as well as rediscovering some forgotten gems, such as this episode.

Many fans are still in disbelief there was a time you'd turn on TV and have the boys appearing on their favourite sitcom, saying it feels like a 'fever dream' looking back now.

If you're wanting to find the episode, the boys starred on the second episode of season 5 of iCarly, the 96th episode overall, called iGo One Direction with quite a few clips existing on YouTube if you just want to see the best bits.

Elsewhere, the boys themselves have been looking back at all the fun they had, commenting under director Ben Winston's behind the scenes snaps of them on the set of the 'Best Song Ever' video which they shot seven years ago.

The official ten year One Direction anniversary is on Thursday 23rd July!

