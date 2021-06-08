Liam Payne Dreams About A One Direction Reunion

Liam Payne told followers that he dreamt of hanging out with his One Direction bandmates again...

Liam Payne took to Instagram to share with followers that we aren’t the only ones who still dream about One Direction!

The 27-year-old star posted videos online recalling his 1D dream, even mentioning Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson in the process.

Although he didn't directly mention Harry Styles and Niall Horan, we have a feeling that all the boys made an appearance in this imaginary reunion...

The 'Strip That Down' singer spilled to his followers on his Instagram story on Friday: "I just figured out that I had the weirdest One Direction related dream.

"True story, I swear to God."

The father-of-one went on to talk about how, in his dream, he was hanging out with his ex-bandmates – and it sounded like they were having fun just like the old days!

He continued: "The first part of the dream I was arguing with Zayn because I had stolen one of his leather jackets, but it was my leather jacket, it wasn't his!"

Louis also made an appearance in the dream, Liam said: "And then the second part of the dream I had a boxing match with Tommo and I couldn’t hit him, it was like a full boxing match. I wasn’t allowed to punch him, and it was really frustrating!

“At least you know I'm thinking of you boys.”

You're not the only one, Liam!

🎥@LiamPayne via IG story - 4/6



“Without sounding like a complete fanboy I had the weirdest dream about One Direction” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5XUuiQU40C — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) June 4, 2021

We hope the next One Direction reunion will exist outside of Liam's subconscious..

Until then, dreams will have to suffice!

