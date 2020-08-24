Harry Styles Sparks Megan Thee Stallion Collab Rumours After Following Each Other On Instagram

Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion now follow each other on social media. Picture: PA/Instagram

Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion's fans are convinced that they’re set to team up for new music after following each other on social media.

Harry Styles fans were sent into meltdown after finding out the One Direction star followed Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram, and she followed right back!

The new engagement on social media has led fans to believe there could be a collaboration on the way and TBH we’d freak out big time!

Fans rushed to Twitter to discuss what projects the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘WAP' artists should work on together.

One person said: "Someone put a Megan verse in Watermelon Sugar please.”

“Sign of Thee Times,” joked another.

"Omg Golden by Harry Styles with Megan on the remix mhmm [sic],” suggested a third.

Let’s be honest, whatever they decide to work on together (if they do), will be iconic AF!

Megan has worked on a number of collabs in the past year, with her most recent being the iconic ‘WAP’ music video alongside Cardi B, which Kylie Jenner was even cast in!

Harry Styles fans are hoping for a collab with Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Twitter

Fans want a Megan Thee Stallion verse on 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Twitter

The 25-year-old also hit success with her viral TikTok song 'Savage’, which was later remixed by the queen herself, Beyonce!

She also worked with now-pregnant fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj, on ‘Hot Girl Summer’ last year.

So really, it would only be fitting for a Harry X Megan collab, right?

