Liam Payne has given One Direction fans even more iconic content after sharing his reaction to the famous ‘One Way Or Another’ video with his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

Liam Payne has sent fans into meltdown after hilariously reacting to One Direction’s popular ‘One Way Or Another’ video.

The father-of-one shared a new YouTube video, where he reacted to a number of memories with his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, and we can’t get over how funny his response is to the iconic music video!

Directioners will have seen the throwback video make its way on to social media again recently after a TikTok’er created a version where they zoomed in individually on all the boys’ faces, while they were dancing outside of 10 Downing Street in London.

Watching the clip for what seems like the first time in a long time, Liam laughed at Niall’s face, as well as his own, during the dance.

“That’s scary, Harry. Even scarier Louis



- Liam reacting to Harry’s and Louis’ and Niall and Zayn's faces during this scene in the One Way or Another music video! pic.twitter.com/uCZbodoTeN — Vane²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ ♡'s Cass 🧸 ¹ᴅ (on limit) (@fearlessslarry) August 23, 2020

He then went on to watch Harry’s, saying: “Oh he looks - that’s scary, Harry,” before adding that Louis looked ‘even scarier’, and ultimately by the time he got on to Zayn’s part, he looked just as shocked as expected!

Talking about the video, Liam joked: “Quite the aggressive mob, it seems. Wow.

“Well, I never noticed that before but thank you GreatBritish.memes for pointing that out for us.

“If you wanna put that to a different song and post it up, please do, I’d like to see something like that, especially with Harry - the way his face was mouthing something different, I think that would be quite funny.”

1D fans commented on Liam's hilarious reaction. Picture: Twitter

Fans rushed to the comments to talk about how funny Liam’s reaction was, with one writing: "HIS FACE IS THE DEFINITION OF PERPLEXED KDKDJFHFJSKDJD [sic].”

"WHEN HE SAW ZAYN'S FACE LMFAO IM DEAD GOODBYE [sic],” added another.

Liam has been sharing a serious amount of 1D content these days and we hope he keeps it coming!

