Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Savage’ Remix With Megan Thee Stallion & Twitter Reacts With Hilarious Memes

30 April 2020, 13:18

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' got even more popular when Beyonce jumped on the remix
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' got even more popular when Beyonce jumped on the remix. Picture: PA/Instagram

Beyoncé remixed Megan Thee Stallion’s track ‘Savage’ which has become a viral hit on TikTok.

Beyoncé dropped a brand new verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s popular TikTok song 'Savage’ and social media has popped off since!

The ‘Lemonade’ hitmaker released the remix unannounced, in true Queen Bey style, and sent fans into meltdown with her iconic lyrics.

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Won’t Let Her Release New Music As Fans Urge Star To Reach Out To Taylor Swift

If that wasn’t incredible enough, it turns out the stars teamed up for the bop in order to donate proceeds from the song to coronavirus relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

Happy 2020 🤘🏽 @beyonce

A description for the track's YouTube video states that they will be donating the proceeds to 'Bread Of Life Houston's COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown’.

Within an hour of the song’s release, Megan and Bey were trending worldwide on Twitter with fans going crazy and sharing some seriously funny memes about their reactions.

Here are nine of the funniest memes that made it viral on Twitter…

Soon after Beyonce and Megan dropped their song, Doja Cat announced her 'Say So' remix with Nicki Minaj, which will be out May 1st.

The 'Juicy' hitmaker, who became a viral sensation on TikTok with her track, shared the news in an Instagram clip teasing Nicki's vocals on the song.

Twitter was officially taken over by everyone praising all four queens uniting to bring us some well-deserved quarantine bangers.

