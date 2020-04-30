Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Savage’ Remix With Megan Thee Stallion & Twitter Reacts With Hilarious Memes

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' got even more popular when Beyonce jumped on the remix. Picture: PA/Instagram

Beyoncé remixed Megan Thee Stallion’s track ‘Savage’ which has become a viral hit on TikTok.

Beyoncé dropped a brand new verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s popular TikTok song 'Savage’ and social media has popped off since!

The ‘Lemonade’ hitmaker released the remix unannounced, in true Queen Bey style, and sent fans into meltdown with her iconic lyrics.

If that wasn’t incredible enough, it turns out the stars teamed up for the bop in order to donate proceeds from the song to coronavirus relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

A description for the track's YouTube video states that they will be donating the proceeds to 'Bread Of Life Houston's COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown’.

Within an hour of the song’s release, Megan and Bey were trending worldwide on Twitter with fans going crazy and sharing some seriously funny memes about their reactions.

Here are nine of the funniest memes that made it viral on Twitter…

“You don’t jump to put jeans on baby you don’t feel my pain” bye she didn’t have to eat off my plate like that!!!! #savageremix #beyonce #meganthestallion pic.twitter.com/wFUvCFH2Tj — jay💫 (@2lit2latejay) April 29, 2020

“you’re really gonna play it again?”



me: pic.twitter.com/Ng0GPqXQES — víctor ignacio (@vozdevic) April 29, 2020

This running joke of Blue being Beyoncé’s boss is one of the best things the Internet has offered https://t.co/cXGZYrlxD9 — Young Uncle Iroh🔥 (@SheaButterPapi) April 29, 2020

Blue Ivy said you ain't about to sit up in MY house doing nothing, get to work Miss Single Ladies pic.twitter.com/nvQvXBpWvM — 🅺.🧜🏿‍♂️ (@thiccgiant) April 29, 2020

yo, @theestallion lmao



'“whaaat? a onlyfans??”

literally me the first time i heard #SavageRemix

I be like Beyoncé ? BE YON CÉ? Beyonce ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fFjPQjD7t5 — SAMBRAZ (@sambraz) April 30, 2020

Me: "I'm sick of hearing Savage"



Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/ro6RQJSyXi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 29, 2020

me rapping Beyoncé's and Megan's parts of Savage Remix pic.twitter.com/2xA1iu6hcQ — Kwaku 💫 (@damnkwaku) April 29, 2020

Beyoncé and Megan making the #savageremix pic.twitter.com/R41nLccgiO — wash your damn hands (@haaniyah_) April 29, 2020

Cardi b harassing Rihanna for a collab when she finds out Beyoncé’s collabing with Megan thee stallion and Doja Cat is collabing with Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/LtSnKzVX5F — 💜 (@HOTBOYLEEL) April 29, 2020

Soon after Beyonce and Megan dropped their song, Doja Cat announced her 'Say So' remix with Nicki Minaj, which will be out May 1st.

The 'Juicy' hitmaker, who became a viral sensation on TikTok with her track, shared the news in an Instagram clip teasing Nicki's vocals on the song.

Twitter was officially taken over by everyone praising all four queens uniting to bring us some well-deserved quarantine bangers.

