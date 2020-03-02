Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Won’t Let Her Release New Music As Fans Urge Star To Reach Out To Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion fans have come to the rapper's defence after claiming her record label won't renegotiate her contract. Picture: Instagram/PA

Megan Thee Stallion has explained to fans why she can’t release new music as she claimed her record label won’t allow it and now fans have called for Taylor Swift to contact her.

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up to her fans about the real reason why she hasn’t been able to drop new bangers.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper is currently signed to independent record label 1501 and is managed by Jay-Z's brand, Roc Nation.

The 25-year-old took to an Instagram live, claiming that 1501 have ‘blocked’ her from dropping new tracks and won’t renegotiate her contract.

She said: “I didn’t really know what was in my contract. I was young, I think I was like 20 and I didn’t know everything that was in that contract. So when I got with Roc Nation, I got real management, I got real lawyers and they were like ‘did you know this was in your contract?’"

Fans were calling for justice for Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Twitter

Megan Thee Stallion claimed that her record label won't let her drop new music. Picture: Twitter

"I was like ‘damn that’s crazy I didn’t know’," she added, "So I’m not mad at 1501, I wasn’t upset because I’m thinking in my head, everybody’s cool. We’re all family; it’s cool, it’s nice, let me just ask them to renegotiate my contract.

"As soon as I said I wanna renegotiate my contract everything went left. I’m not a greedy person, I’m not a person that likes confrontation, I’m not a person that’s a b**ch, I work with everybody and I’m nice and I’m real family-oriented.

“[1501 are] mad bc I don’t wanna roll over and bow down like a little b**ch and you don’t wanna renegotiate my contract. If y’all don’t see no music from Megan Thee Stallion it’s because 1501 don’t wanna drop that music and that s**t real crazy.”

Fans rushed to the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker’s defence and it wasn't long before #FreeMegan was trending on Twitter.

Fans got #FreeMegan trending on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Some people even compared the situation to Taylor Swift’s feud with her former label, Big Machine Records, who allegedly prevented her from performing her old songs.

One fan tweeted: "She deserves better, Taylor Swift didn't lie when she said that label could take advantage of these talented, young, and incredible musicians #FREETHEESTALLION."

"So... The Man Remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion? We would like to see it. Someone show Taylor this video we need the girls to link up. @taylorswift13 @theestallion,” added another.

A third penned: "It’s like what happened to Taylor Swift when she signed to Big Machine when she was 15. And now she doesn’t own any of her music.

"Even though she wrote it, produced it, and everything. But you’ll have your day, love. Just have to ride it out."

