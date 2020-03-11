Another Doja Cat Song ‘Like That' Is TikTok Viral As User Creates New Dance Following 'Say So’ Success

Doja Cat's latest bop 'Like That' has been popping off on TikTok. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat’s new track ‘Like That’ hs gone viral on TikTok after 'Say So’ blew up on the app.

Doja Cat’s latest song ‘Like That’ has been receiving attention on TikTok, with people creating a dance to the new bop.

This comes after the success of 'Say So’, which saw a user on the app go viral for the dance she created.

Doja Cat Responds To Claims She Altered Her Skin Tone On Cover Of Her Playlist

The girl, @Yodelinghaley, popped off so much so, that she ended up in the hitmaker’s official music video - actual goals!

‘Like That’ has seen hundreds of people busting moves on camera, with one video, in particular, starting it all off.

The user, @Softduhhh, shared an incredible dance to the bop, leading people to follow with their own versions.

Taking to Instagram to thank everyone for their support, she wrote: “Follow me on tiktok @softduhhh !! - in honor of hitting 20k on tiktok !!

“I wanna say thank you to the thousands of people for their love and support and for making my boring lil tiktok dance blow up [heart emoji] [sic].”

“Like That” started going viral on TikTok! 😍 pic.twitter.com/VMPtxlcLIW — Doja Cat Updates (@DojaCat_Updates) March 10, 2020

isaiah did it better pic.twitter.com/hPTMEwt8oG — R (@kirbystan030) March 10, 2020

It wasn’t long before Doja Cat lovers took to the comments to praise the girl for the dance, with one writing: "Why are you THE CUTEST MY HEART.”

"Ahhh you're so cutee I dont use tiktok but I'm happy for you keep shinning bby!! [sic],” added another.

A third penned: "Wait why come I never noticed that I followed you on tiktok [crying emoji] I didn’t even realize it was the same person ctfu [laughing emoji] Congrats tho!!! [sic].”

The 19-year-old has a whopping 31.8K followers and over 400K likes on TikTok!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip