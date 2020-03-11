Doja Cat Responds To Claims She Altered Her Skin Tone On Cover Of Her Playlist

The 'Say So' star took to Instagram to deny accusations that she was whitewashed on the cover of YouTube's playlist.

Doja Cat has shot to huge levels of fame, after dropping her hit 'Say So', and appearing on the Birds of Prey soundtrack with her party anthem, 'Boss Bitch'.

However, the 24-year-old has faced some backlash after she appeared on YouTube's #WCE (Woman Crush Everyday) playlist.

Doja Cat explained her appearance in recent YouTube playlist artwork. Picture: Getty

Several fans on YouTube left comments stating that her skin tone had been altered to look lighter, with one saying "oh dang why'd they make her white," and another writing "Melanin said: Ight imma head out."

Many others blamed the marketing team; not Doja, herself.

Doja Cat then responded via her Instagram Story to her 3.9 million followers, in two videos saying "If you're stupid as f***, you probably left a comment under this picture".

Some claimed Doja Cat's skin tone was lightened in #WCE playlist. Picture: YouTube

The promotional snap showed the 'Say So' hitmaker with long blonde hair, in a pink lacy top, donning some pink headphones.

She continued to say "How about I'm half-white, not entirely black? My skin gets very light when I don't tan.

"I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot. New f***ing subject, dumbasses," ended Doja Cat - whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini.

In 2018, Doja Cat explained her heritage. Speaking to Dazed, she stated her father is a South-African dancer and actor, while her mother is Jewish-American and a painter.