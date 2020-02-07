This Week's Best New Music, Including Justin Bieber, Anne-Marie And Niall Horan

Anne-Marie debuted her pink era with her birthday bop, while Justin Bieber teased his upcoming album, 'Changes' with a new single.

February may be the month of Valentine's Day, but it's not the love of our significant other we're celebrating - we're celebrating our love of brand new music.

'Intentions' - Justin Bieber feat. Quavo 'Intentions' - Justin Bieber feat. Quavo. Picture: iTunes Even though it's just a couple of days until the release of his fifth studio album, 'Changes', Justin Bieber dropped yet another single from it. 'Intentions' sees him team up with Migos' Quavo in an attempt to support a nonprofit organisation, Alexandria House, which offers safe housing to women and children.

'Birthday' - Anne-Marie 'Birthday' - Anne-Marie. Picture: iTunes Anne-Marie debuted her second era, ahead of the release of her album, which saw her, her hair and all of her social media go bright pink. 'Birthday' is Anne-Marie's first single since she dueted with Lauv on 'lonely', and sees her feel herself as she sings "I'ma do what I like, I'ma eat what I like".

'No Judgement' - Niall Horan 'No Judgement' - Niall Horan. Picture: iTunes While fans are eagerly awaiting for 'Heartbreak Weather', Niall Horan has graced them with his new tune, 'No Judgement'. Expect a catchy melody and an even catchier hook, as the Irish lad admitted that he couldn't be more excited for his fans to hear this song.

'Know Your Worth' - Khalid, Disclosure 'Know Your Worth' - Khalid, Disclosure. Picture: iTunes One year ago, Khalid and Disclosure teamed up to bring us the anthem that was 'Talk'. Now, they've teamed up again to produce bassy dance banger. "Find someone who’ll love you at your worst," sings Khalid.

'Experiment On Me' - Halsey 'Experiment On Me' - Halsey. Picture: iTunes First Megan Thee Stallion. Then Doja Cat. Now Halsey joins the elite list of female superstars who have released singles from the Harley Quinn flick, Birds of Prey. The banger is fierce and feisty, just like the movie, and sees Halsey really crank up the volume for the chorus, where she sings "I’m pretty like a car crash. Ugly as a lullaby."