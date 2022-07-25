Harry Styles Set To Re-Enter Marvel Cinematic Universe As Eros

25 July 2022, 12:14 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 12:17

Harry Styles could be reprising his Marvel role
Harry Styles could be reprising his Marvel role. Picture: Getty/Marvel
Marvel's president promises that we haven't seen the last of Eros, hinting toward Harry Styles' return to the MCU...

Harry Styles' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already being teased after his debut as Eros in the 2021 superhero flick, Eternals.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Fiege, hinted that Harry's character – brother of Thanos – will take on a much bigger role in future movies.

Harry Styles & Florence Pugh’s ‘Perfect’ Life Unravels In New Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

The 'Late Night Talking' musician made his first feature in the MCU during a mid-credit scene during Eternals, the character of Eros (also known as Starfox) appeared alongside a CGI character called Pip.

Marvel's boss has revealed that "the adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us," getting us all excited in the process...

Harry Styles spent most of 2021 on-set filming multiple projects
Harry Styles spent most of 2021 on-set filming multiple projects. Picture: Getty

An avalanche of MCU news hit San Diego's 2022 Comic-Con, with everything from a Black Panther sequel to an Avengers follow-up being announced.

However, fans couldn't stop thinking about Kevin Fiege teasing the return of a certain pop mega-star.

At the event, the Marvel boss spoke to MTV News about a slew of upcoming projects: "You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles,"

He continued: "We’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, [Spider-Man], and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

Harry Styles is gearing up for another Marvel performance
Harry Styles is gearing up for another Marvel performance. Picture: Getty

The iconic superhero franchise unveiled its plans for Phase 5 and 6 at Comic-Con, announcing titles in the works until 2025.

Fans are already theorising that Harry could appear in Eternals 2 – an unannounced but widely rumoured follow-up to the wildly successful 2021 movie.

Harry Styles and his burgeoning film career has been picking up speed over the last couple of years, with long-awaited films such as Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman set to his cinemas this year!

