Harry Styles & Florence Pugh’s ‘Perfect’ Life Unravels In New Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

By Capital FM

The second Don’t Worry Darling trailer just dropped and this time around we get to see a little more of Harry Styles’ character.

Don’t Worry Darling comes out in cinemas in September and weeks away from its release director Olivia Wilde dropped a second trailer for the hotly-anticipated movie starring herself, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

The brand new trailer gives us a closer glimpse at Harry and Florence’s characters’ Jack and Alice’s relationship, with the clip beginning with Alice begging her husband to stay home from work so she can ‘tend to you, kiss you and cook for you.’

A Closer Lowdown On The Plot Of Don’t Worry, Darling

Set in a utopian community in the 1950s, Alice is the idyllic housewife while husband Jack works at the secret Victory Project, a dynamic the same for all of the couples in the down.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's 'perfect' life unravels in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Warner Bros

Florence Pugh stars in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles swapped the stage for the screen for his 2022 movies. Picture: Getty

However, it’s not long before Alice starts to realise there’s something sinister going on in their seemingly perfect community and her ‘flawless’ reality starts to crack.

In one chilling scene Florence wraps her face in cling film while in another she crumbles empty egg shells in her hand.

There’s also a horrifying moment a panel of glass she’s cleaning moves closer toward her, holding her trapped.

Florence’s character looks terrified by what she begins to discover and her whole world unravels around her.

As well as a broader look at the story fans can expect from Don’t Worry Darling, the second trailer also showed us more of Harry’s character – and he seems to have kept his trademark British-American accent.

Florence Pugh notices her idyllic community isn't what it seems. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry Styles' British-American accent is clear in the DWD trailer. Picture: Warner Bros

Fans can’t wait to see Haz back on their screens and their reactions to the trailer and Florence’s performance have been as expected.

“The trailer for 'dont worry darling' ....harry kissing.... bye,” one person wrote, as another said: “I ALMOST CRIED WHEN HARRY RAISED HIS VOICE TO FLORENCE IN THE TRAILER [sic].”

“Florence Pugh and Harry have so much chemistry????????????? I COULDNT BREATHE WHILE WATCHING THAT TRAILER,” commented another.

Don’t Worry Darling comes out on 23 September.

It’s the first of two films Harry stars in this year; he plays the lead in My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson - a love triangle set in the 1920s.

Harry made his acting debut back in 2017, in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

