Harry Styles Talks About Girlfriend Olivia Wilde For The First Time

18 May 2022, 17:54

Harry Styles spoke about his relationship with Olivia Wilde for the first time
Picture: Getty
Harry Styles opened up about working with his girlfriend, director Olivia Wilde, for the first time.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating around 18 months ago, and for the first time the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker has opened up about their romance.

In an interview with Howard Stern, where Haz spoke about everything from his new music to his upcoming films, the global superstar addressed girlfriend Olivia for the first time.

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Although he of course didn’t shed light on their relationship itself, he did detail what it was like to work closely with her on Don’t Worry, Darling.

Olivia Wilde directed 'Don't Worry, Darling'
Picture: Getty

"I had a wonderful experience getting directed by Olivia,” he said. “Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times; you have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift, that was very helpful. It meant for a really nice experience working on DWD.”

He went on to talk about why he keep his personal life, understandably, so private.

Harry added: “I’ve never found that openly discussing my private life to ever positively affect it. I like to work & give everything & then when I’m not I just live my life.

“I try not to blur the lines & if anything I get frustrated when people try to blur them for me.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on Don't Worry, Darling
Picture: Getty
Harry Styles has some steamy scenes in Don't Worry, Darling
Picture: Warner Bros

Harry may have been directed by his bae, but on-screen his lover was Florence Pugh who plays Alice.

In an interview on Capital Breakfast last month, Harry warned us not to watch his upcoming movies with his parents.

Following rumours My Policeman includes some saucy moments, Roman asked the former One Direction star which of his new films are safe to watch with his parents, Martin and Shirley Kemp.

Harry confessed neither! He warned: “I don’t know if you can watch either with your parents – I’m gonna have to do another one.”

The star revealed the crew had a trusting relationship on-set and that every move was discussed in detail before filming the sexy scenes.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

