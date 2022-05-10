Have Harry Styles Fans Just Uncovered Which Music Video He's Filming Next?

Harry Styles fans are convinced he's been filming the music video for 'Daydreaming'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has been working on treating us to a brand new music video to go along with a new bop just days ahead of the release of ‘Harry’s House’.

Harry Styles has pretty much just given away that on top of the fact we’re being blessed with his third album ‘Harry’s House’ on May 20, we could be getting a single just before.

The 28-year-old has already treated fans to the lead single from his upcoming album, ‘As It Was’, with a captivating Haz in an iconic red jumpsuit - and judging by the glimpse of the latest music video, the 10/10 outfits don’t stop there.

Harry was spotted filming a new music video last weekend in Santus Circus and he left fans with a lot of questions from the tiny glimpse we saw.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star was pictured wire-flying in a seriously iconic yellow playsuit accessorised with chains and some pretty huge feather wings.

Harry Styles filming a new music video last weekend! pic.twitter.com/dT8JxCGxWR — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) May 9, 2022

Harry Styles dropped the music video for 'As It Was' last month. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Another shot showed Harry in a black-and-white two-piece outfit - and fans have now theorised which music video they think this could be for.

And if there’s one thing about Stylers, they figure it out every time!

After a lot of speculation about which track Harry could be giving the visual treatment to, a lot of people seem to think it could be ‘Daydreaming’ - which would tie in perfectly with fan theories that this song was due to be next to drop.

Harry performing in Santus Circus Saturday for a new music video! pic.twitter.com/oH3LE6LgO4 — HLDHQs (@HLDHQs) May 9, 2022

Anyone remember when Haz was filming on a huge bed outside of Buckingham Palace back in February?

Well, fans also thought that was for the same single - so maybe the yellow wings were the finishing touches to the dreamy tune?

We’ll have to wait and see!

