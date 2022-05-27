Harry Styles & James Corden Filmed A DIY Music Video For 'Daylight'

27 May 2022, 17:00

Harry Styles filmed a video to 'Daylight' with James Corden
Harry Styles filmed a video to 'Daylight' with James Corden. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles shot a music video in just three hours during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden – and the outcome has sent fans reeling...

Harry Styles enlisted the help of none other than James Corden to film an impromptu music video for one of the hitmaker's ‘Harry’s House’ tracks – why not!

As part of a segment for the The Late Late Show, Harry and James set out to make a DIY film for ‘Daylight’ for under $300.

We’ve Been Listening To Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ All Wrong

The two Brits were set loose around New York City as they recruited extras, scouted shooting locations and borrowed props from fans – talk about being in the right place at the right time.

They had just three hours to conjure up the video and luckily, with the help of some adoring Stylers, they managed to pull the challenge off!

Harry Styles filmed a whole video for his song 'Daylight' on The Late Late Show
Harry Styles filmed a whole video for his song 'Daylight' on The Late Late Show. Picture: Getty

A group of delighted fans let the ‘As It Was’ singer film in their very own apartment, and later they even called their friends to help shoot a party scene.

The Late Late host scavenged around the girls’ apartment looking for a costume for the pop sensation, and he was in luck as the flat had everything and anything a team would need to pull off a student-esque indie film!

Harry seemed to be all laughs as he played along with the challenge, following Corden’s instructions as he put on his director's hat.

At one point in the skit, Harry showed off some of his signature deadpan humour, “I was in a Christopher Nolan movie, now this is my dressing room,’ he said signalling to the bedroom he was sitting in.

The pop powerhouse continued with the joke: “Should we just scrap it? Is it too late to just do carpool karaoke?”

Harry Styles followed James Corden's directorial instructions on the show
Harry Styles followed James Corden's directorial instructions on the show. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube
James Corden directed the music video for a segment of his talk show in the US
James Corden directed the music video for a segment of his talk show in the US. Picture: Getty

The result ended up having all the bells and whistles of an industry-standard music video, with slow-motion shots, party scenes, moody lightning and countless jump cuts – and the fans are impressed!

One Styler left a glowing review: "The shots actually fit so well, him just standing in the dancing crowd and the lights in the bathroom, wow, this is actually a great music video."

Another posted: "The crazy thing is that James captured Harry’s whimsical energy perfectly on accident lmao. [sic]"

‘Daylight’ is currently sitting on the Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube page, as it’s widely assumed that the talk show segment isn't actually going to hold an official place in Harry’s videography.

However, more music videos from Harry are rumoured to be on the horizon! The former One Direction member was spotted in London in February filming a video for an undisclosed ‘Harry’s House’ track.

Styles was spotted on set, lay in a bed that was being dragged down the streets of central London in an oversized bed, leading many to theorise that the shoot could be for ‘Daydreaming’ or ‘Late Night Talking’.

The 28-year-old's highly-awaited fourth studio album arrived on May 20, with the star only having released one single from the project at the time of writing.

Surely another single release must be on the cards soon? We hope so.

