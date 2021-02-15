Halsey’s Boyfriend Alev Aydin Gushes About The Pregnant Star In First-Ever Post Together

Alev Aydin shared his first relationship post with Halsey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Halsey’s baby daddy, Alev Aydin, shared a sweet message to his pregnant girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, in their first-ever Instagram snap together as a couple.

Halsey surprised fans with her pregnancy announcement last month and ever since, fans have been curious to know more about her new relationship with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Alev Aydin.

The pair, who are thought to have started dating in early 2020, have kept their romance out of the limelight, however, Alev couldn’t help but dedicate a heartfelt post to his beau on Valentine’s Day.

Sharing the first-ever pictures we’ve seen of the pair on either of their social media accounts, Alev posted a black-and-white snap of him and the ‘Graveyard’ singer on sun loungers, as well as a photo of Halsey sitting on the grass.

With both snaps being of the star before she was pregnant, her man penned a sweet message on Instagram, saying: “My sun-kissed sweet - us back before bebek was on the way.”

He added: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the baddest woman on the planet - I Love You!"

It wasn't long before the ‘Manic’ songstress commented on the post, writing: “I love YOU my valentine!"

Fans were quick to share messages to the lovebirds, with one taking to Twitter, writing: “The cutest [crying emoji].”

“I’m still crying,” shared another.

Fans of Halsey took to social media to comment on the cute post. Picture: Twitter

“They are so adorable,” wrote a third, and we agree!

Halsey and Alev were first pictured out and about together in October 2020, when they were picking up art supplies in LA.

According to People, a source revealed they’ve been dating for ‘several months’, adding: “They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy."

The parents-to-be even have matching tattoos together!

