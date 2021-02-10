Halsey's First 'Celebrity' Baby Gift Is From YouTuber David Dobrik

Halsey gets first baby gift from David Dobrik. Picture: YouTube Views/ David Dobrik

Halsey has been gifted a luxury baby gift on a YouTube video by David Dobrik and the singer is seriously touched to get her first item for the little one.

The 'Graveyard' singer was there to surprise David's assistant and friend, Natalie Mariduena, who is a massive fan of hers, when the Vlog squad leader gave the star her very first baby gift.

It's safe to say she was super emotional about it all and it's kind of the most adorable thing we've seen in a while.

Halsey was emotional to get her first bay gift. Picture: YouTube Views/ David Dobrik

David said: "I wanted to get you something, I don't know what to get a celebrity baby."

"So we went to Tiffany and co. and we got this cute little bear."

Halsey, visibly shocked, said: "Stop, are you serious? This is so cute."

"This is the first gift I've gotten, this is crazy, I'm going to tell the baby the first gift it ever got was from David Dobrik."

Clearly impressed with this #1 spot, David said: "Well, that's something!"

Halsey will tell her baby her first gift is from David Dobrik. Picture: YouTube Views/ David Dobrik

David, for those who aren't familiar, is one of the biggest YouTuber's in the world with over 18 million subscribers where he and his mates play pranks, buy very expensive cars and hang out with celebrities.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 last year, David stopped posting a vlog every day, must to the disappointment of his millions of fans.

However- he returned with his first video in absolutely ages, and we'd like to think Halsey had a lot to do with it!

You can watch the full video below.

