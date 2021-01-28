Halsey & Alev Aydin's Matching Tattoos Reveal They've Been Together For Ages

28 January 2021, 12:23

Halsey and Alev Aydin got matching tattoos in the middle of 2020
Halsey and Alev Aydin got matching tattoos in the middle of 2020. Picture: Instagram @amanda_owley_tattoo/ @halsey

Halsey and Alev Aydin got matching tattoos literally months ago telling us they've been in a relationship and wanted to begin a life together for ages.

Halsey's revealed her pregnancy to the world, surprising everyone as it wasn't even known she was in a relationship with 37-year-old screenwriter, Alev Aydin.

However, the pair actually hinted they were in a relationship and looking to start a life and family together last year during a road trip where they got matching tattoos back in June 2020!

We're shook.

They have both remained so low-key it didn't spark any kind of romance speculation, but it was right under our noses this entire time!

6 Pregnancy Clues Halsey Dropped We Completely Missed

Halsey and Alev Aydin hint at starting family with 'SEEDS' tattoo
Halsey and Alev Aydin hint at starting family with 'SEEDS' tattoo. Picture: Instagram @amanda_owley_tattoo

It was actually the tattoo artist who inked the pair who revealed what they had settled on, which was the word "SEEDS" written in each other's handwriting and tattooed on their feet at Liquid Tattoo in Yucca Valley in California.

The tattoo artist, Amanda Owley, wrote on Instagram:

"Today I met the sweetest two people. Ashley and Alev."

"You may know her better as HALSEY."

"'Seeds' is for planting seeds. She said this is [cosmically] the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree."

So, there we have it, Halsey and her beau were getting tattoos about laying seeds, in each other's handwriting, all the back in June 2020 (or as we like to call it, three lockdowns ago) and not a single suspicion was raised.

Halsey and Alev Aydin got 'seeds' inked on their feet
Halsey and Alev Aydin got 'seeds' inked on their feet. Picture: Instagram @amanda_owley_tattoo

The 'Graveyard' singer also dropped a hell of a lot of hints on social media about her expecting, from cheeky captions like 'nothing will ever be the same' and throwing back to her 'shredded body' saying she's happier now she's 'squishy'.

Honestly, we're kind of shocked none of us saw this coming at all- we definitely blame lockdown!

