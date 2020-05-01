Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth: The ‘Half Written Story’ Singer’s Fortune Revealed

Hailee Steinfeld has made her fortune through her tunes and roles in TV and film. Picture: PA

Hailee Steinfeld has raked in her earnings from acting, singing and modelling, but what is her net worth?

Hailee Steinfeld is an all-round talent and has become popular over the years through her various creative roles and has earned some serious money from it.

The 23-year-old has starred in numerous films such as Pitch Perfect 2, The Edge of Seventeen, Bumblebee and even made a cameo in the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels, which had killer soundtracks by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

She’s also the star of Apple TV+ 2019 series Dickinson, playing lead character Emily Dickinson.

Hailee has also released some bangers including ‘Love Myself’, ‘Starving’ and ‘Wrong Direction’ which was rumoured to be penned about her heartache following her split from One Direction star Niall Horan, although they never confirmed their romance.

The stunning star, who recently called out her record label for not promoting her new album ‘Half Written Story’, has even modelled and was the face of Italian label Miu Miu.

But how much has she raked in over the years?

What is Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth?

Hailee Steinfeld reportedly wrote 'Wrong Direction' about her rumoured ex-boyfriend Niall Horan. Picture: Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hailee is worth around $8million (£6.3million), as of 2019.

Since the ‘I Love You’s’ singer is still only 23-years-old and is about to drop her second album, she’s still got a bright career ahead of her and is sure to make a lot more money throughout her career!

