Hailee Steinfeld Hints Niall Horan Was Unfaithful In New Song ‘Wrong Direction’

Hailee Steinfeld's new song is thought to be about ex Niall Horan. Picture: Getty

Hailee Steinfeld sings some pretty cryptic lyrics in her new song, ‘Wrong Direction’, which is thought to be about ex-boyfriend Niall Horan.

Hailee Steinfeld, 23, released a new song, titled ‘Wrong Direction’, over the New Year and fans reckon it’s about her ex, One Direction star Niall Horan, 26.

The tune hints at some issues in a past relationship, with one lyric suggesting the pop star was cheated on as she sings: “I just wanted to believe you were out sleepin’ alone.”

One Direction's Decade Glow Ups, From 2010 Boy Band To 2020 Solo Superstars

The song begins: "I don’t hate you, no, I couldn’t if I wanted to I just hate all the hurt that you put me through, and that I blame myself for letting you, did you know I already knew?"

The Pitch Perfect star and Niall are thought to have dated from December 2017 to December 2018, calling it quits after Hailee's schedule grew jam packed after the 1D singer's tour came to an end.

A source told Us Weekly at the time: "They split months ago. Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

Hailee was asked about the new song in an interview with Zane Lowe, explaining: "I’ve learned how easy it is to fall in love with the idea of falling in love and more importantly how hard it can be to accept the reality of losing yourself in someone else’s version of the word."

Fans have been defending the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer on Twitter, with many claiming the song is about Hailee's ex before Niall.

Not y’all grown ass adults acting like you personally know what went on between Niall and Hailee’s relationship pic.twitter.com/fpSszXOtFq — forty quinn fan account (@frmthstars) December 31, 2019

Can we all just stop assuming that the song is about Niall. She has dated more than just Niall it doesn't have to be about it. Just enjoy the new song of Hailee and wait till she says something herself about who the song is about. Only because of the song title people think - — AP. (@BitchObsessed) January 1, 2020

dear naill/haiz stans, instead of fighting over if haiz wrote wrong direction abt niall or not, appreciate the work of art that is this song regardless of who it's abt bc it's so beautiful sonically n lyrically. n fyi hailee n niall moved on ages ago so let's put it to rest pls. — 𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒂♡ STREAM WRONG DIRECTION (@roseslikemila) January 2, 2020

The full lyrics of ‘Wrong Direction’ are below:

I don't hate you

No, I couldn't if I wanted to

I just hate all the hurt that you put me through

And that I blame myself for letting you

Did you know I already knew?

Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone



Loved me with your worst intentions

Didn't even stop to question

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions

Painted us a happy ending

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin'

Fallin' in the wrong direction



On my tip-toes

But I still couldn't reach your ego

Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind

Don't know what I was thinkin' 'til now

Everyone thinks that you're somebody else

You even convinced yourself

Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions

Didn't even stop to question

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions

Painted us a happy ending

Every time you burned me down

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin' (Ooh, ooh)

Fallin' in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)

How did you sweep me right off my feet?

Baby, I can't keep (Fallin' in the wrong direction)

How did you sweep me right off my feet?

Right off my feet



Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Loved me with your worst intentions

Didn't even stop to question (No)

Every time you burned me down (Me down)

Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions

Painted us a happy ending (Ooh)

Every time you burned me down (Me down)

Don't know how; for a moment, it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin'

Fallin' in the wrong direction

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip