Niall Horan Says His Heart Was ‘Collapsing’ During Split From Hailee Steinfeld On New Album

Niall Horan's new album will drop in 2020. Picture: PA images

Niall Horan’s new album will be released in 2020.

Niall Horan has reportedly opened up about his split from Hailee Steinfeld on his new album.

According to a tabloid, the One Direction star says he felt like his heart was ‘collapsing’ on one of the songs from his new album.

> QUIZ: Would Niall Horan Snog You, If You Went On A Date Together?

The song, titled ‘Put A Little Love On Me’, was written around the time he reportedly called time on his relationship with Hailee.

In the chorus, he sings: “I’ve still got so much love here beneath this skin, so darling put a little love on me, put a little love on me.

“When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing, I look around as my heart is collapsing. Because you’re the only one I need, so put a little love on me.”

The pair never actually confirmed they were an item but they were spotted looking loved-up at several events.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and they reportedly split in December.

Opening up about the ‘sad ballad’, Niall said the song could ‘potentially’ be his ‘favourite song he’s ever written’.

He said: “It wouldn’t be my album if it didn’t have a sad, sad, sad ballad on it. This could potentially be my favourite song I’ve ever written.

“I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest News And Gossip From Niall Horan