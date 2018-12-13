Niall Horan Fuels Rumours He's Split From Hailee Steinfeld After Being Spotted On Dating App

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are said to have split. Picture: Getty

It's rumoured that Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are no longer in a relationship, after he was spotted on dating app Raya.

It's reported that Niall Horan has split from his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, after was spotted on a dating app called Raya.

A source close to the 'Slow Hands' singer said "When his profile started popping up on Raya, it became clear that he's single and back on the dating scene".

Niall has been said to be romancing the Bumblebee star since December 2017, and later confirmed their relationship by kissing publicly earlier this year.

Niall Horan is said to be on the dating app Raya. Picture: Getty

After Niall called Hailee "the loveliest person on the planet", we're hoping this isn't the end for the pair.

