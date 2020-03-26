Niall Horan's 'Black And White' Plays During Ex Hailee Steinfeld's Instagram Live

Hailee Steinfeld has Niall Horan playing in background of Instagram live. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram

Fans got a surprise when Niall Horan's music started playing in background of his ex and singer Hailee Steinfeld's Instagram live, and it was a song supposedly written about her!

Fans got more than they bargained for during Hailee Steinfeld's Instagram live when her ex, Niall Horan's song 'Black And White' started to play in the background, and to make it worse, the song is rumoured to be about her!

WATCH: Niall Horan Expresses The Difficulties Of Releasing His Album During Coronavirus Pandemic

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to promote her new song, 'I Love You's', when the track began to play in the background, causing the Pitch Perfect actress to turn about and ask someone, who fans think is her sister, Cheri, to 'change the song'!

Lyrics in Niall's song, from his recently released 'Heartbreak Weather', hint he wanted to marry the 'Starving' singer, and appears to sing about them going on one of their first dates.

Lyrics say: "I want the world to witness/ When we finally say "I do"/It's the way you love."

"See you standing in your dress/ Swear in front of all our friends/ There'll never be another/ I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life."

Niall Horan's song played in the background of Hailee's IG live. Picture: Twitter

We really need to know a little more information on how this came around- was she shuffling a new music playlist, or has she been playing the break-up album over and over in hopes to get back with the Irish singer?!

We need answers!

Hailee herself recently addressed her and Niall's split after a year together, releasing a song suspiciously named 'Wrong Direction', which is widely accepted to be a not-so-veiled dig at Niall and his former band, One Direction.

The song hints the reason their relationship came to an end was due to infidelity on his part, although neither have ever commented on this.

Lyrics include: "I don't hate you/ No, I couldn't if I wanted to/ I just hate all the hurt that you put me through/ And that I blame myself for letting you/ Did you know I already knew?"

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News