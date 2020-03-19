Exclusive

WATCH: Niall Horan Expresses The Difficulties Of Releasing His Album During Coronavirus Pandemic

Just days after dropping 'Heartbreak Weather', Niall Horan faced the difficulty of having to self-isolate, and spoke about the struggles he faced.

Niall Horan has been keen for his fans to stream his brand new album, 'Heartbreak Weather', but it's come at a difficult time, following the recent coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss the difficulties he's faced, as he released his album during self-isolation.

"In terms of work, it's been very hard for me - I've just released an album in the worst timing possible, in the history of mankind," admitted Niall, stating that the coronavirus has been difficult on the release of 'Heartbreak Weather'.

He later expressed that the fan reaction has been overwhelming, but he was pleased that people were still able to listen to his music, as they isolated themselves from home.

Niall also went on to talk about his favourite song on the album, 'Black And White', and a recent video he recorded of himself as he wrote a song; "I never really take videos as I write songs...

"But when it feels really good, I just take the phone out, and it felt natural. In one of the videos I took, I said "I have a feeling this song's going to be good, so I'm going to release this video when it comes out."

Niall Horan is just one of the many celebrities who are having to face self-isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak, and he told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that he is often found watching Netflix from home, or performing acoustic sessions on Instagram Live.

"Yesterday, I was doing one, and there was, like, 30,000 people watching which is kinda cool," said the 26-year-old.

