Niall Horan is determined for his second album to reach number one and has been tweeting fans urging them to stream and purchase the record.

Niall Horan has been encouraging fans to try and get his newly released second album, Heartbreak Weather, to number one, chatting to them on Twitter and trying to get a hashtag trending, and you can't say these pop stars don't work hard!

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer's second record has been a long time coming, with Niall building excitement for months, from posting small studio snippets and dropping bits of information about what people could expect, fans are ecstatic to finally have new music from their favourite.

The 26-year-old has been very active on Twitter, chatting to fans who are gushing about how much they love his new music, with many saying his second era exceeds his first album, 'Flicker', as he urges everyone to try and get the album to number one.

Writing to his 39 million followers, he wrote: "Who would like to have a number album this week? ................... ME!!!"

In another tweet, he reasoned that now many of us are under lockdown for the COVID-19 outbreak, they may as well give his album a listen with all this free time!

He wrote: "Now that we’re on lockdown basically, I have an album out that you should listen to . If you’re not particularly a fan of mine, give it a go anyway."

The former One Direction star's album traces a story of a relationship coming to an end, with all the heartbreak, ups and downs that come with it, and fans have been messaging the singer saying they feel bad 'bopping' to his heartbreak anthems- but luckily he responded telling to do 'whatever they needed to do!'

So, we're seriously hoping Niall gets the album spot he wants and deserves, stream away people!

Like many other artists- Niall's upcoming tour has been affected the Coronavirus outbreak, halting sales for the US leg until further notice, with the singer promising to update people as soon as he can and to stay safe!!

He wrote: "Given the ongoing and developing coronavirus situation we‘ve decided to hold the on sale for the recently announced summer US tour dates until further notice."

"I’ll let you know as soon as we have more information to share . Stay safe everyone."

