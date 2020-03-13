WATCH: Niall Horan Confronts His Phobia Of Pigeons In Carpool Karaoke

Niall Horan overcame his pigeon phobia with James Corden. Picture: YouTube

The 'Slow Hands' pop star joined James Corden in his iconic motor to travel across Los Angeles singing hits from his new album, 'Heartbreak Weather'.

Niall Horan has been appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden for a whole week, ending in a surprise appearance alongside the Gavin & Stacey star in Carpool Karaoke.

Having previously appeared in sketches and performing the likes of 'Put A Little Love On Me', on the show, Niall joined the likes of Adele, Lady Gaga and fellow bandmate, Harry Styles, for his own Carpool Karaoke.

Within seconds of entering the car, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer was already roasting his friend, James Corden, with his incredible impression. "Come on, Nialler, let's listen to some music," mimicked Niall, before 'Slow Hands' began.

The pair soon headed to a nearby park, after James said "I think it's time for you to face your fears". Niall was then handed several pigeons; on his shoulders, hands and his precious head.

Niall Horan has starred on The Late Late Show for a week. Picture: Getty

"I'm actually shaking," panicked Nialler, as they were placed all over his body. And, unsurprisingly, he couldn't relax despite how many times James Corden said "relax".

But it appears that the 26-year-old managed to overcome his phobia of pigeons after he gently whispered that he was friends with the pigeons. Well, until he screamed "THIS HAS ACTUALLY MADE MY PHOBIA WORSE!"

Later, they were joined by a special guest - Todd, a professional lie detector - who grilled the singer on whether or not he believed One Direction would reunite, to which Niall Horan simply responded with "Yes" (which appeared to be true!) I'm screaming too.

Not all heroes wear capes, but James Corden (and Todd) certainly should.

Earlier this year, Niall Horan fuelled rumours that the band would reunite, whilst speaking to RTE Entertainment. "We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven't really spoken about the 'when's' but we do know we will," said the 'No Judgement' hitmaker.

""We have all said individually that we will and I think it would be stupid if we didn't."

