Niall Horan Reveals It Was ‘Tough’ To Write Songs For 'Heartbreak Weather': "It Was Very Raw When I Was Writing"

9 March 2020, 11:08 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 11:30

Niall Horan discussed the inspiration behind the tracks on 'Heartbreak Weather'
Niall Horan discussed the inspiration behind the tracks on 'Heartbreak Weather'. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan has opened up about how hard it was to pen music for his new album, 'Heartbreak Weather', saying it was ‘very raw’.

Niall Horan revealed that writing some of the songs for his new album, ‘Heartbreak Weather’, was ‘tough’ at times.

Speaking to a tabloid about each track, he said ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ was one of his ‘favourite’ bops, despite it being difficult to pen.

Niall Horan Says One Direction Will Reunite When They’ve ‘Aged As Well As Take That'

He said: "It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it but I think one of my favourite songs I've ever written.”

It is believed that the record was inspired by his split from his alleged ex Hailee Steinfeld after they apparently called time on their romance in December 2018, despite neither of them acknowledging this.

The pair were seemingly in a relationship for around a year, with the Irish star posting a photo of the Pitch Perfect 2 actress backstage at one of his gigs, wearing his tour merch.

The 'Slow Hands’ hitmaker previously tweeted: "A lot of the songs have been fun to write, some harder on the heart,” hinting the break-up played a part in him writing emotional songs on the album.

During the chat, the One Direction star went on to explain the stages of moving on from love, in his other songs, revealing that 'No Judgement’ is based on a ‘personal story of mine with someone I’ve known for a long time’.

He added: "I think the lyrics speak for themselves: 'When you're with me, no judgement.' It's like, you can do what you want, you can come and go as you please."

"I'll always be here for you," he continues, "It's playing on the fact that I could be your love or your shoulder to cry on, I'm good.”

It seems both of the singers are cut up about the reported break-up as the US singer has also penned a track called ‘Wrong Direction’ - a nod to her former beau’s band.

She performed it live for the first time in February and took to Instagram to tell fans how ‘hard’ it was.

She wrote: "I performed wrong direction for the first time tonight on @colbertlateshow I didn’t expect it to be as hard as it was. The second I starting singing I felt like my heart stopped. Hurt so good.”

Niall’s second album will drop on March 13 and we couldn’t be more excited to hear his new bops, following the success of 'Nice To Meet Ya’ and 'No Judgement’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  11. 11
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  13. 13
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  15. 15
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  22. 22
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  26. 26
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rain
    Aitch & AJ Tracey
    itunes
  33. 33
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  34. 34
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  35. 35
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Shaughna Phillips Instagram Love Island

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Making More Money Through Instagram Than Her Winter Series Co-Stars

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi suffered a panic attack at the 2020 GRAMMYs

Lewis Capaldi Suffered A Panic Attack At The 2020 GRAMMYs

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey expecting their second child

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child With Nathan Massey

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi said ex Paige Turley has 'every right' to talk about him

Lewis Capaldi Says Ex Paige Turley ‘Has Every Right’ To Talk About Him As He Confirms 'Bruises' Is About The Love Island Star
Cole Sprouse commented on a post about Dylan kissing Selena Gomez

Cole Sprouse Roasts Brother, Dylan, After "Awkward" Kiss With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez