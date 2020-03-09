Niall Horan Reveals It Was ‘Tough’ To Write Songs For 'Heartbreak Weather': "It Was Very Raw When I Was Writing"

Niall Horan discussed the inspiration behind the tracks on 'Heartbreak Weather'. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan has opened up about how hard it was to pen music for his new album, 'Heartbreak Weather', saying it was ‘very raw’.

Niall Horan revealed that writing some of the songs for his new album, ‘Heartbreak Weather’, was ‘tough’ at times.

Speaking to a tabloid about each track, he said ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ was one of his ‘favourite’ bops, despite it being difficult to pen.

He said: "It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it but I think one of my favourite songs I've ever written.”

It is believed that the record was inspired by his split from his alleged ex Hailee Steinfeld after they apparently called time on their romance in December 2018, despite neither of them acknowledging this.

The pair were seemingly in a relationship for around a year, with the Irish star posting a photo of the Pitch Perfect 2 actress backstage at one of his gigs, wearing his tour merch.

The 'Slow Hands’ hitmaker previously tweeted: "A lot of the songs have been fun to write, some harder on the heart,” hinting the break-up played a part in him writing emotional songs on the album.

During the chat, the One Direction star went on to explain the stages of moving on from love, in his other songs, revealing that 'No Judgement’ is based on a ‘personal story of mine with someone I’ve known for a long time’.

He added: "I think the lyrics speak for themselves: 'When you're with me, no judgement.' It's like, you can do what you want, you can come and go as you please."

I’ve written a lot. Going to keep going til I’m 100% happy. A lot of the songs have been fun to write, some harder on the heart. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 27, 2019

"I'll always be here for you," he continues, "It's playing on the fact that I could be your love or your shoulder to cry on, I'm good.”

It seems both of the singers are cut up about the reported break-up as the US singer has also penned a track called ‘Wrong Direction’ - a nod to her former beau’s band.

She performed it live for the first time in February and took to Instagram to tell fans how ‘hard’ it was.

She wrote: "I performed wrong direction for the first time tonight on @colbertlateshow I didn’t expect it to be as hard as it was. The second I starting singing I felt like my heart stopped. Hurt so good.”

Niall’s second album will drop on March 13 and we couldn’t be more excited to hear his new bops, following the success of 'Nice To Meet Ya’ and 'No Judgement’.

