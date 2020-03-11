Niall Horan Performs New Track ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ On Late Late Show With James Corden

Niall Horan's fans praised him for his performance of 'Put A Little Love On Me'. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan sang ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ from his new album ‘Heartbreak Weather' whilst appearing on the Late Late Show.

Niall Horan gave a heartwarming performance of his new track ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ during his Late Late Show residency.

The One Direction star gave fans all the feels during his set while singing his new bop, which is on his upcoming album ‘Heartbreak Weather’.

One took to Twitter to pen: "Niall Horan singing “Put a little love on me” is a must listen, if you haven’t yet you don’t know how heaven feels #LateLateNiall.”

“'Put a little love on me' performance is such a blessing from you @NiallOfficial #LateLateNiall,” added another.

Niall Horan is James Corden for a week. Picture: Getty

A third wrote: "Niall is so UNDERRATED as an artist, PERIOD.”

The ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker is currently doing a week-long residency with James Corden’s Late Late Show, and he’s already blessed fans with a stunning performance of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’.

On the most recent episode, he also engaged in a hilarious hot wing skit with his good pal and presenter, so we’re sure the sketches from the pair are set to entertain fans for the rest of the week!

The 26-year-old’s album is set to drop on March 13 and will mark his second solo album since One Direction’s hiatus in 2016.

Niall Horan singing “Put a little love on me” is a must listen, if you haven’t yet you don’t know how heaven feels #LateLateNiallpic.twitter.com/RtnH9cn5GH — 𝑷𝒂𝒖𝒍𝒂┊MARCH 13TH (@harryseingblind) March 11, 2020

Niall recently opened up about writing songs for his new record, telling a tabloid that penning the tracks was ’tough’ at times.

Describing ‘Put A Little Love On Me’, he explained it was ‘one of his favourite songs’.

He said: "It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it but I think one of my favourite songs I've ever written.”

