Niall Horan Says One Direction Hiatus Will 'Probably' Last Five Years

3 October 2019, 12:29

Niall Horan reveals potential time frame of 1D break
Niall Horan reveals potential time frame of 1D break. Picture: Getty Images/ PA

Niall Horan's admitted that without the One Direction 'hiatus', the boys would have ended up 'killing each other' and talks about when their break will end.

Niall Horan's revealed One Direction's hiatus will 'probably' last around five years, and says if one of the boys were to pick up the phone to reunite, he'd do it, in a candid interview with The Telegraph.

The 26-year-old's also admitted tensions in the band would have seen them 'ending up killing each other' without a break, and says that the lack of a timeframe around the split made him 'nervous'.

Niall Horan Gets Fans To Send Him Their 'Nice To Meet Ya' Singing Challenge

Speaking to the publication, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer said: "We were all knackered. I can never really remember any major bust-ups, just brotherly family nagging, s----y arguments like that."

"We were gonna end up killing each other. We all sat down one day, had a chat and it was like, we need to take a break. Step back, chill out and try something new."

The band, minus Zayn who quit in 2015, announced their hiatus in January 2016 leaving millions of fans heartbroken and eagerly awaiting their reunion to this day.

Niall honestly added: "There was no timeline on the gap. I would have preferred if someone said five years, and it probably will end up something like that."

The Irish star is gearing up for the release of his second album, with the first single, 'Nice To Meet Ya' dropping, much to the excitement of fans who have already been giving the melody a go after Niall posted the lyrics along with a challenge for them to guess the tune.

He's spoken about how much he's looking forward to getting out of the studio and back into the touring life to perform for his fans, two years after his debut album, Flicker.

