Niall Horan Praises Justin Bieber's Honesty About Same Struggles One Direction Experienced

12 March 2020, 10:52

Niall Horan praises Justin Bieber for opening up about his struggles
Niall Horan praises Justin Bieber for opening up about his struggles. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Niall Horan has spoken about the immense pressures of fame, praising Justin Bieber for opening up about his struggles in his recent YouTube series, Seasons.

Niall Horan has opened up about the crazy pressures of fame that One Direction brought- praising Justin Bieber for reflecting the same struggles he endured on his Youtube series, Seasons, admitting he felt sorry for the 'Love Yourself' star.

Niall Horan Performs New Track ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ On Late Late Show With James Corden

Speaking to Glamour UK, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer said:

"I watched Justin Bieber's new docu-series, I know the guy quite well, and how [the pressure] affected him, people didn't realise the pressure he was under and I can relate to that 100%."

"We [One Direction] were always lucky that we had each other to share the experience with and I always felt sorry for Justin in that respect."

This isn't the first time Niall, or other members of the band have spoken about the immense pressure they were under, with Liam Payne admitting the taxing lifestyle 'almost killed him'

Zayn, who left the band in 2015, had suffered with crippling anxiety and has spoken about finding the boyband routine controlling, so, it is little wonder Niall related so hard to Justin's doc.

Justin's documentary throws back to four years prior when he cancelled the remainder of his 'Purpose' world tour after becoming a 'shell of himself' under the pressures of being a globally recognised solo artist- something 1D didn't have to experience alone.

The documentary sees him and his team explaining "there was a period where it was really tough for him", calling it 'worrying'.

Niall, now enjoying a hugely successful solo career, is gearing up for the release of his second album, Heartbreak Weather, on March 13th, and has been performing his latest track 'Put A Little Love On Me', and we can't wait to hear what he has in store for us.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  11. 11
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  13. 13
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  15. 15
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  22. 22
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  26. 26
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rain
    Aitch & AJ Tracey
    itunes
  33. 33
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  34. 34
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  35. 35
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Zayn Malik has over fifty tattoos on his body

Zayn Malik’s Arabic Tattoos Dedicated To His Sisters Explained

Zayn Malik

Queer Eye season five lands on Netflix summer 2020

When Is Queer Eye Season 5 Landing On Netflix And Where Was It Filmed?

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian shares eery prediction of Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian Posts Spooky Coronavirus Prediction By Psychic

News

Take this quiz to see how productive you'd be working from home

QUIZ: Will You Actually Do Any Work From Home?

Features

Check out the boys Jesy Nelson has dated over the years.

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Little Mix Star's Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Jake Roche

Little Mix

Which 2020 festivals have been cancelled or postponed?

When Is Coachella? Which Festivals Are Cancelled Or Moved Because Of Coronavirus?

Events