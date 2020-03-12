Niall Horan Praises Justin Bieber's Honesty About Same Struggles One Direction Experienced

Niall Horan praises Justin Bieber for opening up about his struggles. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Niall Horan has spoken about the immense pressures of fame, praising Justin Bieber for opening up about his struggles in his recent YouTube series, Seasons.

Niall Horan has opened up about the crazy pressures of fame that One Direction brought- praising Justin Bieber for reflecting the same struggles he endured on his Youtube series, Seasons, admitting he felt sorry for the 'Love Yourself' star.

Speaking to Glamour UK, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer said:

"I watched Justin Bieber's new docu-series, I know the guy quite well, and how [the pressure] affected him, people didn't realise the pressure he was under and I can relate to that 100%."

"We [One Direction] were always lucky that we had each other to share the experience with and I always felt sorry for Justin in that respect."

This isn't the first time Niall, or other members of the band have spoken about the immense pressure they were under, with Liam Payne admitting the taxing lifestyle 'almost killed him'

Zayn, who left the band in 2015, had suffered with crippling anxiety and has spoken about finding the boyband routine controlling, so, it is little wonder Niall related so hard to Justin's doc.

Justin's documentary throws back to four years prior when he cancelled the remainder of his 'Purpose' world tour after becoming a 'shell of himself' under the pressures of being a globally recognised solo artist- something 1D didn't have to experience alone.

The documentary sees him and his team explaining "there was a period where it was really tough for him", calling it 'worrying'.

Niall, now enjoying a hugely successful solo career, is gearing up for the release of his second album, Heartbreak Weather, on March 13th, and has been performing his latest track 'Put A Little Love On Me', and we can't wait to hear what he has in store for us.

