Niall Horan Fuels One Direction Reunion Rumours After Saying The Band Would Be ‘Stupid’ Not To Reform

The 1D star said their comeback is on the cards. Picture: PA/Getty

Niall Horan spoke out about One Direction potentially reuniting and said it would be ‘ridiculous’ if they didn’t eventually get back together.

Niall Horan is giving us the hope we all need after saying he wants a One Direction reunion to happen and he believes it’ll be even more fun with Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, the second time around.

Speaking to RTE Entertainment, the 'No Judgement’ hitmaker revealed: "We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the ‘when's' but we do know we will.

"We have all said individually that we will and I think it would be stupid if we didn’t,” we couldn’t agree more!

The 26-year-old delved into his time during the band and when asked if he regretted anything, he said: "I don’t think you can regret anything. I went around the world at 16, plucked from Mullingar, as my father says, packed a suitcase and never came back."

The boys went on a hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

"I’ve got to witness things that some artists never will in terms of pandemonium and madness," he added, "I’ve had number 1 albums, hit singles. We had a great time and we’ll have an even better time when we do it again.”

He’s not the only one who wants to bring the iconic band back together as Louis recently spoke about when he thinks their hiatus will come to an end.

He told The One Show: “We’ve been on a break for four years, I’m only just getting round to releasing my first album. Fans who follow our every move every day probably feel we’ve not been a group for a while, but to us we're… I know I am just finding my feet really.

“I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to. I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually.”

In October last year, Liam also fulled rumours of reforming after he told The Jonathon Ross Show that he sees the reunion happening - just not for another two years ‘at least’.

When asked if he thought Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, would join, he added: “When he left, it wasn’t on great terms so I don’t feel like it’s a thing.”

The boys have all been super busy with their solo careers so Directioners are well and truly absorbing 1D in all forms possible at the moment, however, when the stars are ready to return we’ll all be waiting with open arms!

