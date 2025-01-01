Gypsy Rose Blanchard welcomes first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard welcomes first child with Ken Urker. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @kenurker via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Aurora Raina Urker.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has just given birth to her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy and Ken shared the happy news on Instagram on New Year's Day (Jan 1), announcing the birth of Aurora Raina Urker with a sweet picture and a caption reading: "Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all."

According to TMZ, Aurora was reportedly born on December 28th, exactly one year since Gypsy was released from prison on parole after serving eight years for the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Explaining baby Aurora's name, Gypsy told PEOPLE: "Ken came up with that. There's a whole backstory to it."

"Some people think that it's because of the Disney princess," she said, referencing Sleeping Beauty. "Some people think that it's because [her step mother] Kristy's dog is named Aurora Grace. It's not because of that."

"Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis," she added. "I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other's future kid's name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it."

Gypsy and Ken, who were previously engaged while Gypsy was in prison, reunited in April 2024 following Gypsy's split with ex-husband Ryan Anderson.

Gypsy married Ryan in July 2022 while she was still in prison. She separated from him three months after her release. Gypsy and Ryan's divorce was then finalised in December 2024.

In November 2024, following invasive comments on social media about who the father of her baby actually is, Gypsy took a paternity test and publicly confirmed that Ken is Aurora's dad, not Ryan.

