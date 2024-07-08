Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams People Visiting The House Where Her Mother Was Murdered

8 July 2024, 17:05

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

It's become a trend for people to visit Gypsy Rose Blanchard's old house despite what happened there.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is calling out people for treating the house where her mother was murdered as a tourist attraction.

In 2015, Gypsy Rose Blanchard became the subject of international news attention after being involved in the killing of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy abuse. Dee Dee made Gypsy believe that she suffered from multiple severe illnesses throughout her childhood and early adult life.

In 2012, Gypsy began dating a man online called Nicholas Godejohn and, in 2015, Gypsy asked Nicholas to murder Dee Dee so that they could elope. Nicholas then stabbed Dee Dee to death. After being arrested, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and served eight years in jail for her involvement in the crime.

Since her release, Gypsy has gained a new level of notoriety but she's now speaking out against how people treat her.

Watch the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up trailer

Yesterday (Jul 7), TikTok user @lanaivv posted a video driving past the house where Gypsy grew up and where Dee Dee was murdered. Captioned: "Gypsy roses old house", the video sees @lanaivv drive slowly past the house and point out the "no trespassing signs" on the lawn.

The video quickly went viral online with over 2.3 million views and it wasn't long before Gypsy herself saw it. Reacting to the video, Gypsy wrote: " Y’all have no respect or decency. A tragedy happened in that house yet yall visit it as if it was the Grand Canyon."

@lanaivv's video is just one of many videos and photos people have posted on social media visiting Gypsy's old house.

As it stands, @lanaivv is yet to delete the video or respond to Gypsy's comment. We'll update you if she does.

