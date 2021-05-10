Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Pictures Of Khai On First Mother’s Day With Her Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid has marked her first Mother's Day with her and Zayn Malik's daughter, baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mama since welcoming her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, baby Khai.

Commemorating the day in true Gigi style, the supermodel blessed us with possibly the sweetest post of her daughter yet, as she shared a series of unseen pictures of her adorable baby girl.

Commemorating the day in true Gigi style, the supermodel blessed us with possibly the sweetest post of her daughter yet, as she shared a series of unseen pictures of her adorable baby girl.

Gigi wrote: “The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!

“I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai!!”

Gigi Hadid shared never-before-seen photos of her daughter, baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

She continued: “An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you thank you thank you,” alongside a series of heart emojis.

One snap showed the 26-year-old cradling Khai as a newborn, while another showed a blurry Gigi holding her daughter in her arms, who appears to be dressed as a pumpkin (a very cute one, of course).

The third photo showed Gigi taking Khai for a stroll on her and Zayn’s family farm in Pennsylvania.

It wasn’t long before friends of the star took to the comments, with Dua Lipa writing: “Little bunnnyyyyy girl!!!!!”, referring to Khai’s sweet Easter outfit that the Victoria’s Secret model shared last month.

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, became first-time parents in September 2020. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mama. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Fellow model Lily Aldridge said: “Happy Mother’s Day!!! I love you & Khai so much [heart emojis].”

Meanwhile, Khai’s auntie, Bella Hadid, wrote on her sister’s post: “Khai the Goat.”

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby girl in September last year, which means she’s now eight months old - she’s growing up so fast!

