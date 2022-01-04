Gigi Hadid Shares New Photos Of Baby Khai Weeks After Family Outing With Zayn Malik

4 January 2022, 11:50

Gigi Hadid has treated fans to some adorable new snaps of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai.

Gigi Hadid has given fans some brand new content to celebrate the New Year, including some new snaps of baby Khai.

To wrap up the end of 2021, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a glimpse of her home life with her family in none other than an Instagram photo dump.

Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Back Together?

“Wishing you all the Happiest New Year,” Gigi wrote in the caption, “Sending blessings & love, near and far.”

Gigi shared an unseen snap of her 16-month-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, where Khai can be seen playing in the woods.

Gigi Hadid shared a string of snaps to celebrate the New Year
Gigi Hadid shared a string of snaps to celebrate the New Year. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared a new picture of baby Khai in the woods
Gigi Hadid shared a new picture of baby Khai in the woods. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Another picture showed Gigi and Khai sitting down after their day out in the woods as the pair showed off their muddy boots in the adorable mother-daughter snap.

The post included some other wholesome photos, including Gigi enjoying a homemade pizza night as well as some picturesque forest scenery.

These are the first snaps of baby Khai that Gigi has shared since her alleged split from Zayn.

The pair were said to have called time on their relationship after the former One Direction star’s dispute with Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi Hadid shared a new snap with her daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid shared a new snap with her daughter Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid allegedly split a few months ago
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid allegedly split a few months ago. Picture: Getty

Gigi’s mum claimed that Zayn ‘struck her’, according to reports - claims with the singer adamantly denied in a statement he posted on Twitter at the time.

Following their split, Gigi and Zayn have been working to co-parent their daughter.

They were spotted out for the first time publicly since their split a few weeks ago, as they took their daughter on a trip to an Aquarium just before Christmas.

