Gigi Hadid Talks About Baby Bump For The First Time As She Hits Back At 'Disguising' Claims

Gigi Hadid is not here for people saying she's hiding her baby bump. Picture: PA images

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's first baby and there have been claims she's 'hiding' her baby bump - here's what she had to say.

Gigi Hadid has opened up about her baby bump for the first time and dismissed claims she is ‘disguising’ it.

The 25-year-old - who is reportedly worth £45million - and is currently pregnant with her first child with her One Direction star boyfriend, Zayn Malik, took to Twitter on Sunday night to blast British Vogue over an article they ran about her over the weekend.

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first child with Zayn Malik. Picture: instagram

They had tweeted: “@GiGiHadidis yet to post a picture showing her baby bump. But her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy.”

She responded, writing: “Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories.

“Not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything.

“Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

Gigi Hadid has hit back at claims she is 'disguising' her baby bump. Picture: Twitter

She followed the tweet up saying: “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Gigi confirmed she was pregnant back in May, shortly after her happy news leaked to the press.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone's well-wishes.”

A few weeks later, she was chatting to make-up artist Erin Parsons in an an Instagram live when she shut down claims she’s had fillers, insisting her ‘round’ face is down to being ‘preggo’.

She said: “People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round – I’ve had this since I was born.

“Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.” When asked if she’s worried about the pregnancy causing any other changes, she said she’s ‘happy’ to embrace them.

She added: “I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in. Maybe. Don’t worry. I’m happy with the natural process of the world.”

It's expected Gigi and Zayn are due to have their first baby in winter 2020.

