Gemma Styles Shared The Funniest Post For Harry's 28th Birthday

Gemma Styles took to the 'gram to mark the family occasion. Picture: Gemma Styles/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Gemma and Harry Styles proved that they're the funniest siblings with their latest online interaction. The proud sister took to Instagram to celebrate the pop star turning 28.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gemma Styles took to Instagram to wish her brother Harry Styles a happy birthday as he turned 28!

The writer couldn't help but crack a joke on her sibling's special day – and fans couldn't get enough of it in the comments.

Harry Styles Pens Sweet Letter To Fan As He Returns To The UK For Birthday

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has had quite the exciting start to 2022, what with his sold-out Love On Tour and the countless posts he received from friends, family and celebs alike for his birthday.

Harry and Gemma continue to be sibling goals. Picture: Gemma Styles/Instagram

The 31-year-old shared a humorous snap the grid, nabbing a fan edit of her and her bro.

She wrote: "Wishing a joyous happy birthday to my favourite brother xoxo @harrystyles."

The photograph features the pair behind the scenes of their iconic November 2020 Vogue cover shoot, with the character of Thanos photoshopped in.

Harry famously portrayed Thanos' brother, Eros, in the Marvel flick Eternals, which came out late last year.

Gemma and Harry Styles behind the scenes of their Vogue shoot. Picture: Gemma Styles/Instagram

Gemma commented on her own post: "I don’t know who made this image but got tagged in it a while ago and it made me laugh so thank you."

Fans couldn't get enough of Gemma's Marvel Universe joke, with one fan commenting: "THE BROTHER OF THANOS AND GEMMA."

Another user replied: "This is hilarious, the comedy of this family."

Looks like humour really does run in the Styles clan!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital