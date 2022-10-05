Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Confirmed To Join Dancing On Ice 2023 Line-Up

5 October 2022, 10:14

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has confirmed she’s set to be a contestant on the next Dancing On Ice!

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been busy, to say the least since she won Love Island 2022, and she’s now confirmed as a contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023!

The Turkish actress revealed the exciting news on today’s Good Morning Britain, excitedly saying in a clip: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice!

Ekin-Su Culculoglu & Davide Sanclimenti’s TV Show ‘Homecomings’ Is Coming Soon

"I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Ekin-Su is the latest star to be confirmed for the upcoming DOI line-up following EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and former footballer John Fashanu.

Ekin-Su is joining Dancing On Ice 2023
Ekin-Su is joining Dancing On Ice 2023. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Ekin-Su’s boyfriend and fellow winner of Love Island 2022, Davide Sanclimenti, claimed he turned down an offer to join the Dancing On Ice line-up due to his busy schedule.

He previously said: “I have so much going on and I can't commit to something every day and when I do something I want to do it properly. Right now I just can't focus on something like that, for the moment anyway, but in the future maybe I will.”

This is the latest milestone in Ekin-Su’s soaring career since she became the queen of the island this summer, with the 28-year-old already bagging the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history after she signed a lucrative £1million brand deal with OhPolly.

Ekin-Su and Davide's show Homecomings is coming soon
Ekin-Su and Davide's show Homecomings is coming soon. Picture: ITV
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock
Ekin-Su has been super busy since winning Love Island
Ekin-Su has been super busy since winning Love Island. Picture: ITV2

The winning couple also have their very own reality TV series coming our way very soon in the form of Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which will see the pair travel across Davide’s motherland Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey.

They’ll get to meet each other’s families and friends - and Davide will even get to meet some of Ekin’s former acting colleagues.

Davide and Ekin-Su have been booked and busy since leaving the Mallorcan villa in August, with the former even going on to sign a six-figure deal with BoohooMAN.

