Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Confirmed To Join Dancing On Ice 2023 Line-Up

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has confirmed she’s set to be a contestant on the next Dancing On Ice!

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been busy, to say the least since she won Love Island 2022, and she’s now confirmed as a contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023!

The Turkish actress revealed the exciting news on today’s Good Morning Britain, excitedly saying in a clip: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice!

"I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Ekin-Su is the latest star to be confirmed for the upcoming DOI line-up following EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and former footballer John Fashanu.

Love Island champion @ekinsuofficial is ready to get hearts pulsing on the ice #DancingOnIce @ITV pic.twitter.com/2mmjflSm2H — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2022

This comes after Ekin-Su’s boyfriend and fellow winner of Love Island 2022, Davide Sanclimenti, claimed he turned down an offer to join the Dancing On Ice line-up due to his busy schedule.

He previously said: “I have so much going on and I can't commit to something every day and when I do something I want to do it properly. Right now I just can't focus on something like that, for the moment anyway, but in the future maybe I will.”

This is the latest milestone in Ekin-Su’s soaring career since she became the queen of the island this summer, with the 28-year-old already bagging the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history after she signed a lucrative £1million brand deal with OhPolly.

The winning couple also have their very own reality TV series coming our way very soon in the form of Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which will see the pair travel across Davide’s motherland Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey.

They’ll get to meet each other’s families and friends - and Davide will even get to meet some of Ekin’s former acting colleagues.

Davide and Ekin-Su have been booked and busy since leaving the Mallorcan villa in August, with the former even going on to sign a six-figure deal with BoohooMAN.

