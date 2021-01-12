Dancing On Ice Rebekah Vardy: Why She’s Famous, Net Worth And Footballer Husband

Dancing On Ice 2021 will see Rebekah Vardy take to the rink. But why is she famous, what’s her net worth and who is her footballer husband?

Rebekah Vardy became a pop culture icon in 2019 when she was accused by Coleen Rooney, AKA Wagatha Christie, of leaking stories about her to the press.

The drama spawned thousands of reactions and memes, rumours of a Footballers’ Wives musical and resulted in Rebekah launching a ‘£1million’ lawsuit to clear her name.

She’s now joined the cast of Dancing On Ice 2021, alongside Capital Breakfast's Sonny Jay. But why is she famous in the first place? What’s her net worth and who is her footballer husband? Let’s take a look…

Why is Rebekah Vardy famous?

Rebekah is famous for being married to a footballer and is considered a ‘WAG.’

However, she made a name for herself when she starred as a contestant on the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Who is Rebekah Vardy’s husband?

Rebekah’s husband is Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy.

What is Rebekah Vardy’s net worth?

Rebekah reportedly has a personal net worth of £3million which she mostly earns through endorsements.

Her husband, Jamie, is said to be worth around £21.7million!

How did Rebekah Vardy meet husband Jamie Vardy?

Rebekah met Jamie whilst working as a nightclub promoter in 2014.

