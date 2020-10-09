Rebekah Vardy & Coleen Rooney: Most Iconic Reactions To Wagatha Christie On One Year Anniversary

9 October 2020, 15:21

Coleen Rooney was dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' for her detective skills.
Coleen Rooney was dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' for her detective skills. Picture: PA images

It’s………. been one year since Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press.

Pop culture fans are celebrating the fact it’s been a whole year since ‘the most chaotic day in Twitter history,’ when Coleen Rooney accused Dancing On Ice star Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press.

Colleen, wife of Wayne Rooney, was dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ for her detective skills and broke the internet with her findings which ended with the now iconic line: “It’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Coleen Rooney Hits Back At Rebekah Vardy's Tearful TV Interview With Subtle Shade

Coleen Rooney is now facing a defamation lawsuit.
Coleen Rooney is now facing a defamation lawsuit. . Picture: instagram

The two women are now gearing up to go head-to-head in court after Rebekah launched a ‘£1million’ High Court lawsuit for defamation.

Fans have been reacting to the anniversary on Twitter, with one writing: “It's a year today since #WagathaChristie broke and I don't understand why it hasn't been made a national holiday.”

“I’m sorry but it's been a a whole year and there's.......no #WagathaChristie Netflix show yet,” wrote another.

Here’s some of the best reactions:

Coleen's iconic post from that day read: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

“To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while).

“Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

“It’s ben rough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account / individual it’s come from.

“I have saved and screens hotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

