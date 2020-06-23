Rebekah Vardy Is Suing Coleen Rooney After Launching ‘£1million Lawsuit’

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah Vardy has launched a ‘£1million’ High Court lawsuit against Coleen Rooney.

The 38-year-old, who is the wife of Jamie Vardy, has accused her fellow WAG, who is the wife of Wayne Rooney, of defamation.

Coleen, AKA, ‘Wagatha Christie,’ broke the internet last October when she put up a post on Instagram which claimed Rebekah had been leaking false stories about her to the press.

It read: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and family - all without my permission or knowledge.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.”

The infamous post ended with the iconic line: “It’s ……….Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah fiercely denied the claims and now wants to clear her name and a public apology from Coleen.

An insider told a tabloid: "As far as Becky is concerned, she wants her costs and vindication.

"But since Coleen still refuses to agree to an apology, she's gone ahead with filing the paperwork at the High Court."

