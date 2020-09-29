Rebekah Vardy Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 & Vows To Clear Her Name Amid Coleen Rooney Court Battle

Rebekah Vardy determined to clear her name signing up for 'Dancing On Ice'. Picture: Good Morning Britain/ Dancing On ice

Rebekah Vardy joins the 'Dancing On Ice' line-up for 2021 in a bid to try and clear her name following the hugely dramatic 'Wagatha Christie' scandal with Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah Vardy has been announced for Dancing On Ice 2021 alongside our very own Sonny Jay, as she attempts to clear her name following the 'Wagatha Christie' scandal involving herself and Coleen Rooney which is set to be battled out at the High Court.

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Rebekah, 38, was open about the drama that's gone down and her determination to clear her name.

She said: "Look, we tried to sort things out amicably, it just didn't work. I understand people think it's ridiculous, but what was I meant to do? I need to clear my name."

"I want to clear my name. I will do whatever that takes. I hope it's going to be resolved soon."

"It's just one of the things that has to go through the process unfortunately now."

"I found it really tough. But to be fair Piers, in comparison to what some people have gone through with COVID and things like that, it's incomparable."

Rebekah, who is married to Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy, was publicly accused by Coleen Rooney of selling stories about her after hiding everyone bar her on Instagram and putting up 'fake' information to see if it would leak.

In a now infamous post, Coleen revealed who the 'culprit' allegedly is in a post that said, It's.........Rebekah Vardy.

In return, Rebekah launched a £1million libel lawsuit that will take to the High Court in the coming months.

Announcing the news on her personal Instagram, the mum-to-five simply wrote, "looking forward to some fun."

"I'm so ready for the sequins and full glam squad."

"After months of lockdown it will be nice to get the glam on."

The skating competition airs on ITV and is due to kick off in early 2021.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News