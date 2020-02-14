Colleen Rooney Hits Back At Rebekah Vardy's Tearful TV Interview With Subtle Shade

Coleen Rooney is not here for Rebekah Vardy's TV interview. Picture: ITV Loose Women/Getty Images

Colleen Rooney has hit back after Rebekah Vardy's tearful appearance on Loose Women via a legal statement, and it's safe to say she's not impressed with the footballer's wife heading onto TV to talk about the feud.

Colleen Rooney has hit back after Rebekah Vardy appeared on Loose Women to talk about how her public shaming and legal battle has caused her three hospitalisations, saying it's one of the worst things to ever have happened to her.

A spokesperson for the WAG throw some shade Rebekah's way by making it very clear she wouldn't be doing any TV interviews on the matter, as the former I'm A Celeb star has chosen to do.

The statement read: "Coleen remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate in this matter...she has nothing to add to what she has already said."

Coleen has accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the process after using a process of elimination on her Instagram page, distributing fake stories and revealing to the world in a now infamous phrase 'it's...... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Joining the panel to recount the events and its aftermath, Rebekah, 37, said: "The trolling was the worst part for me. I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time, but it escalated off the back of this."

She continued: "I think people don’t realise when they are saying stuff like that...I ended up with severe anxiety attacks. I ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones."

"I felt like I couldn’t go out with people just looking at me just questioning.. whether.. did she do it? Did she not do it?"

Rebekah also compared the public scandal to suffering abuse as a child.

The pair are currently locked in a legal battle, the details of which remain unknown, so neither party can talk too much about what is going on behind the scenes, although, the way the Instagram post played out, we're assuming it isn't on friendly terms!

Rebekah detailed how she found out what was going on: "We were just about to meet to go for dinner with some friends and we were just in a taxi, my manager messaged me and said you need to see this."

"I looked at my phone and there it was in all its glory. It was hideous and it was horrible and I don’t think I was prepared for what was to come."

